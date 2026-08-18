EXCLUSIVE: Rex Ryan Makes His Feelings Clear on Bills, Jets and Fantasy Football Ahead of Tulum Draft Event

Fantasy Football has taken over the NFL world. A game that used to be played by a few hundred fans on a sheet of paper is now played by millions worldwide across a ton of different platforms. It’s more rare to find an NFL fan who doesn’t play fantasy football than one who doesn’t nowadays.

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In the early stages of fantasy football, 10 to 14 guys used to get together in one of their basements, drink some beers and draft their teams. And while that still sounds like a fantastic time, some leagues have started branching out a bit.

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Destination drafts are the new wave of fantasy drafts, and if you don’t know what a destination draft is, it’s when the entire league decides to pack their bags and head on a mini-vacation to celebrate their draft. It may seem like overkill, but if you’re like me and have league-mates spread across the country, it’s a great way to convince everyone to be in one location for the draft.

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This year, former NFL Head Coach Rex Ryan has partnered with La Zebra Hotels and Visit Tulum to put on the most extravagant destination draft even there has been to date.

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From August 27-31, you and your league-mates could travel to Tulum, Mexico and stay at the La Zebra Hotel – a luxurious, beachfront hotel where you can play golf at a championship-caliber course, hang out at one of their many pools or go to the spa. There, you’ll get to meet Rex Ryan, who, for the small cost of a margarita, could provide you with some inside information for your fantasy draft. But more on that later…

In the lead up to his event later this month, EssentiallySports sat down with the former NFL head coach to talk about his summer, his former teams and his event in Tulum.

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How Closely Have You Been Following the Offseason?

Imago New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan stands on the sidelines in the 4th quarter against the Miami Dolphins in week 13 of the NFL American Football Herren USA season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on December 1, 2014. The Dolphins defeated the Jets 16-13. UPI /John Angelillo PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NYP20141201144

New York Jets Head Coach Rex Ryan Matter ON The Sideline in The 4th Quarter Against The Miami Dolphins in Week 13 of The NFL American Football men USA Season AT MetLife Stage in East Rutherford New Jersey ON December 1 2014 The Dolphins defeated The Jets 16 13 UPI John Angelillo PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY

Ryan: “Football, to me, never stops. And it’s not just because I’m working at ESPN. My son was with Detroit for the last five years – he just took the passing coordinator job with the Jets, so he’s moving up. I stay involved with him, but I’m also just a fan of football. It’s my job to know the league, but I’m excited about it just like any other fan. I love the game. I don’t care if I’m 90 years old, I’ll be following it.”

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How Do You Think the Jets Will Do With Your Son Coaching?

Ryan: “Obviously I don’t care. I loved when he was with Detroit because I knew they were going to kick the sh** out of everybody every week, but that’s not necessarily the case now. But we’ll see, I think the Jets will be way better than people think. They’ve got them winning like three games this year, but I think they’ll be better, and I think my son will have a big impact on the team. I’m excited to see him and Frank Reich together, I think that’ll be good.”

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What’s the Vibe You’ve Gotten From the Buffalo Bills This Offseason?

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Divisional Round- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Jan 19, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 speaks with Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xMarkxKoneznyx 20250119_bd_bk3_002

Ryan: “I think Joe Brady made an unbelievable hire. Outside of my son going to the Jets as their passing game coordinator, I think Jim Leonard going to Buffalo as the defensive coordinator is the next-best hire. I’m telling you, he’s going to make a huge difference on that team. The best thing you could do for your team as Joe Brady is hire a great defensive coordinator, and he did. Jim Leonard, to me, is a superstar in the making. This isn’t going to be some bullsh**, average defense that every team in the league can lineup against and be surprised when you don’t stop anybody. Jim Leonard is going to get after their ass, and I think they’re the favorites to win the AFC.”

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Have You Ever Been to Tulum Before Your Fantasy Football Event?

Ryan: “I haven’t been there, but I’m excited about it. The thing I’m most excited about is that it’s going to be awesome. You’re on the beach in Mexico killing margaritas out there, but hanging with the fans and guys that are passionate is what I’m excited for. Say what you want, but fantasy football makes fans of so many people, and it’s so cool to hear everybody’s opinions. I’ve got some inside information, but I’m not giving it for free, it’s going to cost somebody a margarita to get anything out of me, and then I’ll go ahead and divulge everything I’ve got.”

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How Has Fantasy Football Changed NFL Fandom?

Imago November 9, 2014: New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Copyright: xChrisxSzagolax

Ryan: “Fantasy Football, all of a sudden, a Buffalo Bills fan is cheering because the Jets scored and it was Garrett Wilson. I think fans learn the league a hell of a lot better now. It used to be you had tunnel vision on your team and you don’t give a shi* about anybody else – Is Dan Marino still the quarterback in Miami? Now, everybody is caught up on it, and I think fans are more knowledgable now than they’ve ever been.”

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How Excited Are You For Your Event at La Zebra Resort in Tulum?

Ryan: “Let’s face it, no offense to Minnesota, but we’re going to freaking Mexico! We’re going to be on the beach and we’re going to have an absolute blast out there, so I can’t wait for it!”