“Extra Dorm Room for Him”: Josh Allen’s Protector Publicly Invites Stefon Diggs Back to Bills

Even though Stefon Diggs is no longer with the Buffalo Bills, the bond between him and his former teammates remains intact. Bills left tackle and Josh Allen’s protector, Dion Dawkins, recently shared a playful exchange with a fan and Diggs on social media. And through that, Dawkins tried to bring the wide receiver back to Buffalo.

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The exchange kicked off when Dawkins posted a photo on Instagram, marking the beginning of training camp. He wore a white T-shirt with the words ‘I NEED A HUG’ written on the front, and carried a Bills helmet. In the caption, Dawkins wrote, “Camp 10 fueled by Shnow 2o #YouAlreadyShnow”.

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However, it wasn’t the beverages or the helmet that caught fans’attention—it was the t-shirt. A fan pointed out that the shirt belonged to Stefon Diggs’ fashion line, Liem Homme. That’s when the lineman invited Diggs to Buffalo.

“ayoooo tone tell @stefondiggs we got a extra dorm room for him and a jersey and pads ❄️❄️,” the tackle wrote in a reply.

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Soon, Stefon Diggs chimed in on the post himself and hyped up his former teammate’s personal brand.

“Camp 10. Go show the world SHNOW !!”

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After arriving via trade in 2020, Diggs instantly transformed the Bills’ offense, serving as Josh Allen’s go-to target. In four seasons with the Bills, Diggs recorded 445 catches for 5,372 yards and scored 37 touchdowns. The wide receiver clearly built a rapport that stands strong even today.

“Stef, he’s my guy. I f–king love him. He’s a brother of mine,” Josh Allen said about Diggs in a presser in 2023. “This does not work, what we’re doing here, without him.”

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Last year, in October, Stefon Diggs admitted that moving away from the Bills was difficult for him. He went on to suit up for the Houston Texans and New England Patriots after his Bills stint, reaching the Super Bowl last season with the latter.

Diggs was released by the Patriots earlier this year, and remains a free agent. It was rumored that the team would re-sign him, but they instead traded for A.J. Brown.

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The Bills’ WR room is well stocked with players like DJ Moore (who eventually replaced Diggs), Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Ken Coleman, and more. Even though Dawkins would love to have Diggs back, it is too crowded for him.

Even as Dawkins jokingly offers up an extra dorm room and a set of pads, Buffalo is firmly moving forward in its new era. Allen is entering another campaign as the centerpiece of the Bills’ offense with Dawkins standing tall to protect him.