Fact Check: Are Adam Schefter’s Tattoos Real? Truth Behind Viral Social Media Post on ESPN Reporter

Adam Schefter showed up on Get Up this morning, and as usually happens when he’s on set, people perked up. Only this time, it wasn’t because he dropped a piece of insider gold. Viewers couldn’t look past what appeared to be a full set of tattoos running down both of his arms.

Those ‘tattoos’ were paired with what folks online jokingly called a “sleeper build” that no one saw coming. The obvious question followed: Were those tattoos actually real?

As convincing as they looked on TV, they weren’t. Schefter was wearing double-color tattoo sleeves for the show, which explains the sudden inked-up look. Still, for a few hours, the NFL world had itself a fun little mystery, and a different kind of Schefter headline.

This is the same person who has nearly 14 million followers across Instagram and X, the one who usually delivers news with that locked-in stare. So, seeing Adam Schefter sit on the Get Up set wearing tattoo sleeves was… jarring. Watching him break character like that was rather fascinating.

What made it even funnier was the timing. This is one of the biggest weeks of the NFL season, packed with heavyweight matchups and MVP-level storylines. The show should’ve opened with all of that. Instead, one of the most respected reporters in the sport walked in looking like he came in from a ’90s rock concert.

But once the laughs settled, Adam Schefter got right back to being Schefter. And one of the topics he dug into was the ongoing and increasingly odd AJ Brown situation.

AJ Brown is making headlines for the wrong reasons

Philadelphia Eagles‘ wide receiver AJ Brown has been a talking point since Week 1, and not because he’s tearing up defenses the way we’ve seen him do in the past. The ESPN insider even admitted he couldn’t believe he keeps starting shows with Brown’s name.

“What we have might be the best week of the best weekend of the NFL season upon us. The best slate of games. We’ve got MVP candidates.”

“Yet, somehow, AJ Brown, who’s a great receiver, who had two catches for 13 yards on Monday night, has morphed into the individual version of the Dallas Cowboys, where somehow we’re leading the show with AJ Brown every single week. How did that happen? Schefter said.

Well, maybe because when a receiver like Brown has two catches against the Packers, you know there’s something wrong. He’s had a tough season so far, racking up 31 catches for 54 targets and three touchdowns, but the bigger story has been everything happening off the field.

Asked by a Twitch streamer if everything was okay, Brown didn’t bother pretending.

“No. Where have you been? Family’s good. Everything else? No. A sh– show,” Brown said.

When the streamer pulled up his Madden ratings as proof that he’s still elite, Brown gave an even bleaker answer.

“If you got me on fantasy, get rid of me. This is the only highlights of damn football I’m living right now.”

It’s clear he’s frustrated. With himself, with the offense, maybe with the entire operation in Philadelphia. Six games now with five catches or fewer. For a receiver who usually sets the tone for this team, that’s a problem. To climb out of it, he’ll need to trust what’s around him again. Right now, that trust doesn’t seem to be there.