Fact Check: Did Stefon Diggs & Cardi B Break Up?

Rumors are swirling again about Cardi B and Stefon Diggs. But this time, it’s not for loved-up PDA or flashy date nights. The couple, who went Instagram-official in June with a steamy Miami yacht photoshoot, seemed to be in their own world. Cardi even teased their romance with a cryptic “Chapter 5…Hello Chapter 6” caption, fueling speculation they were getting serious. Fans had been piecing their relationship together since late 2024, spotting them cozy at games, sharing a Valentine’s Day date, and even getting flirty courtside at Madison Square Garden. But now? Things look… different.

The internet is buzzing after both scrubbed their socials clean of any trace of each other. Did their whirlwind romance hit a sudden snag? Or is this just another celeb couple keeping us guessing?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Did Cardi B and Diggs call it quits?

So, what’s really going on between Cardi B and Stefon Diggs? Fans are convinced the couple called it quits after both wiped their Instagrams clean of any couple pics. MLFootball dropped the news on their social media: “Fans are speculating that #Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs BROKE UP with girlfriend rapper Cardi B.” And it looks like there’s some truth to it—Cardi scrubbed every last photo and video of Diggs, even ditching their viral yacht moments. Meanwhile, Diggs’s page still had their memories up, leaving everyone even more confused.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MLFootball (@_mlfootball) Expand Post

This comes just weeks after their ultra-luxury Paris getaway, where Diggs reportedly dropped $12K a night on a castle straight out of a fairytale – private wine cellars, spa days, the whole nine. At the time, they seemed inseparable. Now? Radio silence and deleted posts. Did the romance fizzle out, or is this just another celebrity social media mystery? Either way, the internet’s got questions.

While the internet dissects Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’s relationship status, one thing’s clear: Diggs has bigger plays on his mind. Fresh off signing a massive $69 million deal with the Patriots, he’s locked in for the next three years. Training camp starts July 23, and if history proves anything, Diggs thrives when the pressure’s on. As for Cardi? Her sudden Instagram purge has everyone talking, but here’s the thing: celebs ghost their feeds all the time.

Maybe it’s a breakup, maybe it’s just a privacy move. Until one of them says something, the rumors won’t stop.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A full timeline of their whirlwind romance

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’s relationship has been a rollercoaster of rumors, denials, and steamy confirmations. It all started in October 2024 when fans first speculated they were dating after spotting them together. Cardi quickly shut it down on Instagram Live, laughing, “The internet is insane, all these rumors are so f—king crazy… that’s why I don’t wanna address it.” But by December, she confirmed she was “dating” amid her messy divorce from Offset.

via Imago credit: Instagram

Things heated in February 2025 when TMZ caught them arriving at a Miami hotel on Valentine’s Day – their first confirmed sighting. By April, they were turning heads at Coachella, where Cardi gave Diggs a very public lap dance. Days later, she gushed on X Spaces about a “gorgeous n–ga” who loved her “from head to toe,” though she didn’t name names.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

May brought more PDA – first at a Met Gala afterparty, then courtside at a Knicks game, holding hands like teenagers. But the real moment came June 1, when Cardi made it Instagram official with yacht pics and a sizzling dance clip. Now, with every trace of their romance wiped from Instagram, fans are stuck playing detective. Was this just a summer fling that fizzled out? Or Cardi and Diggs simply keeping things under wraps? Either way, subtlety was never their style – from yacht selfies to Coachella lap dances, they’ve always kept the internet fed. This latest mystery? Just another chapter in their headline-making love story.