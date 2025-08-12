Fact Check: Has NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. Retired?

Odell Beckham Jr. finds himself on the open market again. His latest stop with the Miami Dolphins ended in December, when the team waived him after a nine-game run that produced just nine catches for 55 yards. Signed in May to a one-year, $3 million deal, his season never fully got off the ground. Starting on the physically unable to perform list after offseason knee surgery and never finding his rhythm once activated.

Just another twist in a career that’s been nothing but highs and heartbreaks. Beckham’s arrival with the New York Giants in 2014 was nothing short of explosive, capped by the one-handed grab against Dallas that instantly became NFL lore. Talk about the hype! Five 1,000-yard seasons in his first six years, 48 touchdowns, and a highlight reel that kept growing. He was one of the most capable receivers in the league.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s reach went way beyond the field. However, a decade in, the noise around OBJ has shifted. Will there be a next game? One viral post claimed, “After 10 seasons in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. has decided to retire. Beckham Jr. played for the Giants, Browns, Rams, Ravens, and Dolphins. He announced Tuesday.” And just like that, fans thought it was over. Well, debunked! OBJ didn’t waste time setting the record straight. “Not done yet… thanks for y’all concerns and have a blessed day,” he wrote on X. Well, the real truth is, after back-to-back underwhelming seasons at 32, the retirement whispers have only gotten louder.

Beckham’s been open about wanting to “love football again,” but the NFL isn’t a league that waits for slow starts. Especially not at wide receiver. In May 2024, Odell Beckham Jr. looked like he was gearing up for one last charge. A one-year, $3 million deal with the Miami Dolphins had fans picturing a late-career spark. Instead, the comeback trail stalled before it even started. Beckham opened the season on the physically unable to perform list, made his debut on October 5, and over the next nine games caught just nine passes for 55 yards.

By the time Miami cut ties on December 13, he dropped his personal mantra on Instagram: “One thing bout me no matter what… ima always land on my feet. God got me beluhdatt.” And to add on , just two days earlier, he’d posted a photo with another message for the doubters: “i just been in the cuts getting it in… gotta write the ending to my own story. Gods plan.” The question now is that is it finally time for the former Super Bowl champ to hang up the cleats?

Odell Beckham Jr.: From a standout debut to unfinished business

Injuries have been a constant shadow over Odell Beckham Jr.’s career. His NFL journey began with the New York Giants, but even before his rookie season took flight, a hamstring injury kept him out of training camp and the first four games. Despite the rocky start, Beckham quickly became one of the league’s brightest stars, though team success never followed. Over five seasons in New York, the Giants failed to make a deep playoff run. A frustration Beckham wasn’t shy about voicing publicly.

via Getty Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the bench area in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

That’s why the team’s decision to trade him to the Cleveland Browns, right after handing him a $90 million extension, shocked the football world. Since that move, injuries have piled up, and his production has steadily declined. Now a free agent once again, many analysts believe this could be the final chapter of his career. Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms recently summed up the sentiment in a conversation with Mike Florio: “where we are now, it seems like it’s over for Odell Beckham Jr. in his career. It was an awesome run. But I don’t think it hit the maximization or the full potential, what it fully could be because maybe some of the issues he started and some injuries there with the Giants as well.”

He added that Beckham will be remembered as “a guy who had one of the greatest catches we’ve ever seen… an international superstar, but unfulfilled potential.” And the injury list tells the story. Two ACL tears, a core muscle injury, quad strain, fractured left ankle, and multiple hamstring setbacks. Even off the field, Beckham’s path has been eventful. Months ago, he took a pointed jab at the Giants, crediting Eli Manning for the franchise’s prime-time exposure and saying he felt “disrespected” by the front office. For Beckham, winning was everything and the lack of team success left him restless. Now, with the end possibly near, that competitive fire remains, even as the NFL world wonders if it will get to see it burn again on the field.