Fact Check: Will DK Metcalf Lose $45 Million After NFL Suspension For Punching Fan? Contract Void clause and Other details

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently in agony following the unexpected act of rage witnessed during their recent clash against the Detroit Lions. Their wide receiver, DK Metcalf, has already been handed a 2-game suspension, but it seems like it is just a small segment of the overall punishment. Following the suspension, several reports predict that the 28-year-old could incur a hefty loss of $45 million. But is this a fact or just a prediction? Here’s everything to know about the aftermath of this fan-punch incident.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Wide receiver DK Metcalf was suspended for two games by the NFL after he was seen swinging at a Detroit Lions fan during a Week 16 game at Ford Field on December 21, 2025. The league labeled his actions as “conduct detrimental,” and Metcalf’s appeal of the suspension was denied, meaning the ban was upheld.

Because the suspension is official, Metcalf must sit out the final two regular-season games for the Steelers and will miss crucial matchups against Cleveland and Baltimore. He will also lose more than $555,000 in pay for the games he misses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many reports say that the two-game ban could void up to $45 million in future guaranteed money in his contract. This stems from a clause in his deal that cancels guarantees if he does not practice or play due to league suspension. That does not mean the money is already gone, but it could be removed from his guaranteed earnings unless he and the team renegotiate or he returns to play under new terms.