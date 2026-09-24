“Failed Him”: NFL Legend Sends Blunt Message to Commanders Over Jayden Daniels’ Injury

The Dallas Cowboys secured a commanding 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders in the Week 2 matchup. But it wasn’t just the game that the Commanders lost. The most devastating blow came just before halftime when Washington’s starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels, suffered a gruesome left elbow dislocation.

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Daniels has been suffering from injuries for a long time now. And after the latest incident, former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens put the blame on the training staff.

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“I think the training staff failed him,” Owens weighed in on Daniels’ injury on the Get To The Point podcast. “To be honest, his elbow that he dislocated is his non-throwing hand. You just had a horrific injury last year that took you out. I don’t know what rehab that he did over the summer, but I think anybody knows, I’m not a doctor by any means, I think his training staff failed him.

“I think he has to police himself to understand what you needed to do during the offseason to better and improve and rehab on the injuries from years prior. Those are things you want to prioritize because you don’t want to go into the season with those same injuries recurring.”

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The injury came in the final play before the first half of the game. Right after the snap, Daniels stumbled under center and extended his left arm before falling hard to the turf as his pass fell incomplete. That impact dislocated his elbow. He was in visible pain and went to the blue tent right after the incident.

The Commanders’ quarterback previously dislocated the same elbow during a Sunday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks back in November 2025. He returned after missing out on four games, but it didn’t work out for the quarterback. In December 2025, during a match against the Minnesota Vikings, Daniels fell hard following an interception. That ended his season, though the elbow did not re-dislocate.

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Well, according to Chris Spencer, the Commanders could have avoided Daniels’ injury in the Week 2 game. In retrospect, he argued that the Commanders could have opted for a field goal instead. That would have allowed the team to come out after halftime with the ball and a healthy quarterback.

While Owens didn’t question the hindsight, he knew there was nothing anyone could do about it anymore. And despite the criticism online, coach Dan Quinn claimed that he did not regret the decision.

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“I thought looking back on it, at the 1-yard line, we need touchdowns,” Quinn said of the third-and-goal play-call right before halftime. “I don’t regret that call. Obviously any time someone’s injured you play the ‘what if’ game. I don’t think this is one of those times for me. I hate that it happened.

“I wasn’t hesitant about going into that spot. We’re going to be aggressive in this game against their offense. So I don’t regret that. Obviously, the outcome sucks. But it wasn’t a ‘what if’ or ‘I wish I had done something differently.’”

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Nevertheless, the harsh reality is that Jayden Daniels is once again on the sidelines because of injury. And as per ESPN’s Sam Block, he might be out for quite a while. Regardless of whether the blame lies with the situational play-calling or the medical preparation, Washington now faces the grim reality of navigating another critical stretch without their franchise quarterback under center.