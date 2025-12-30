Adrian Peterson ‘Pissed Off’ by Raheem Morris’ Strange Decision on Bijan Robinson Against Rams

Essentials Inside The Story Robinson finished the game with 195 rushing yards on 22 carries, including a record-breaking 93-yard TD run

Robinson only needed 5 more yards to break a prestigious record when a HC decision took that away from me

Reaching 200 yards would have made Robinson only the 82nd player in NFL history to do so

The Atlanta Falcons shocked the Los Angeles Rams in a massive 27-24 win, but the win came with a huge upset. A coaching decision by head coach Raheem Morris. Five yards is all that stood between Bijan Robinson and NFL history, but a baffling play call by his own coach didn’t just end the drive—it drew the ire of one of the greatest to ever run the football.

“Towards the end of the game, you see Robinson ended up with 195 yards,” Adrian Peterson said in a video shared on Instagram. “I’m sitting there wondering why on the last run of the game, they give the ball to somebody else. Why not give it to the kid and let him get his 200 yards? I don’t know, make it make sense to me. I was pissed off about that.”

These questions raised by Peterson seem valid, as Robinson tore up the Rams’ defense as he ran 22 times for 195 yards and a touchdown while also catching five passes for 34 yards and another score. This included a stunning 93-yard rushing touchdown, which set a Falcons record and gave him two scores of more than 80 yards in Monday night games this season.

Furthermore, if Bijan Robinson had managed to reach the 200-rushing-yard mark, it would have made him only the 82nd running back in NFL history to achieve this feat, something Adrian Peterson is well aware of. He has the second-most games (six) with 200+ rushing yards, only behind Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry, who broke the 2012 MVP’s record after racking up his seventh game with this stat-line in the Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Atlanta decided to hand the ball off to Tyler Allgeier during the final series, who only managed to rush for two yards, a particularly puzzling move, especially after Robinson had already gained 19 yards in that same series.

Although Bijan missed the feat against the Rams, he has continued performing at this incredible level throughout the season. In 16 games, the 23-year-old has had 272 carries for 1,445 yards and has scored 11 touchdowns alongside his 76 receptions for 810 yards and four receiving TDs.

This continued excellence prompted Raheem Morris to reiterate his statement about Robinson’s place among the top players in the league.

Morris restates praise for Bijan Robinson after win over Rams

In September, Raheem Morris claimed that running back Bijan Robinson was “definitely the best player in football, without a doubt.” Morris reiterated this statement after Robinson’s 229-yard, two-touchdown performance in Atlanta’s 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

“I said this 18 weeks ago, he’s the best player in football,” said the HC. “It’s just as simple as that. He’s unbelievable. Everything he does for our football team. From running the football to catching the football to protecting to being a leader. He’s also our chaplain. He does it all. He’s unbelievable.”

Now, with the RB playing another incredible season with the team, fans would hope their franchise gets its act together and builds a competent roster for a comeback next season.