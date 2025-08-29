All Eyes on Darnell Mooney’s Comeback and His Chemistry With Michael Penix Jr. After Injury Return

If you’re a Falcons fan, today felt like that first crack of sunlight after a storm that just wouldn’t quit. Yes, Darnell Mooney was back on the practice field, helmet on, legs churning, and looking every bit like the playmaker Atlanta has been waiting to see again. Now it all boils down to one thing: how ready is he ahead of Week 1?

In a recent episode of Locked on Falcons, the host doubled down on just how important his return is. “Very promising sign for his availability come Week 1. It’s always been a question since he went down on the first/second day of training camp. Today was a good sign,” he said.

Let’s give you some context. Mooney’s shoulder scare came right out of the gate, in the very first open practice of training camp on July 24. He lay out for a deep ball from Michael Penix Jr., landed awkwardly, and suddenly, the Falcons were calling it a week-to-week thing.

He stayed out for a while until today, when he was spotted back on the field. Mooney only worked through individual drills and skipped route-running in the media window, but that’s still progress. The Week 1 appearance against the Bucs isn’t looking so unlikely now, is it?

What’s the fuss all about? Check his box sheet from last season, and you’d understand. Mooney clicked in Atlanta right away last season: 64 catches, 992 yards, and five touchdowns. A career high in yardage while averaging 15.5 yards a grab. He gave the Falcons a real vertical threat next to Drake London, flashing in games like his 9-of-16 targets for 105 yards eruption against Tampa Bay and six passes for 142 yards and one touchdown showcase at Minnesota. That’s the kind of production that forces defenses to rip up their coverage plans.

The 2025 backdrop makes it all the more important. Michael Penix Jr. is locked in as QB1, Kirk Cousins is the veteran backup, and Mooney sits as a starting wideout across from Drake London on the depth chart. And yes, that “lefty QB” wrinkle with Penix is real. So it’s entirely contingent on just how quickly Penix clicks with Mooney.

It’s imperative for Mooney and Penix to click early

Yes, Penix and London have had enough time to gel. But Mooney and Penix? Not so much. And the host opened up about just how important this connection will be. “You don’t have as much time on task with Penix and Mooney as you do with Penix and London. It’s not a question of if Penn and Mooney can get on the same page; it’s a question of when will that happen,” he said.

Last year gave us a little glimpse. Penix got the nod for the final three games, with Mooney on the field for two of them (Giants, Commanders). In his debut against New York, the rookie looked polished. 18-of-27 for 202 yards in a 34–7 rout, delivering on time and in rhythm. A week later in Washington, he followed it up with 223 yards on 19-of-35 passing.

And how did Mooney look alongside him? Well, he did his part too. Against the Giants, he went for 5 grabs and 82 yards, flashing the intermediate and deep-over routes that are his trademark. The next week in Washington, he chipped in 2 catches for 37 yards in a game where the defenses set the tone. Not bad at all.

So, you can’t really expect Darnell Mooney and Penix’s chemistry to be as polished as Penix’s and London’s, but it very much has the potential to be just as good. If not better. As the host said, it’s not a matter of if, but when. And when they start to click, the Falcons offense will live up to the ‘best in the league’ tag.