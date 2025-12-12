brand-logo
Arthur Blank Makes Firing Decision on Raheem Morris After Falcons HC Lands on Hot Seat

ByAryan Mamtani

Dec 11, 2025 | 8:15 PM EST

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

The Atlanta Falcons were pegged as the league’s best offense in the offseason. Well, they’re sitting at 4-9, down in 3rd place behind the Panthers in the NFC South. Raheem Morris’ job uncertainty was always going to stem from this underperformance, and an NFL insider has finally spoken up about it.

According to insider Ian Rapoport, Falcons owner Arthur Blank will reevaluate everything at the end of the year. That includes Raheem Morris’ job.

“My understanding is that owner Arthur Blank is going to evaluate the entire football operation at the end of the year. That includes coach Raheem Morris,” he said.

