Atlanta Falcons Get Unfortunate $10M News After Giving Up on Kirk Cousins

‘The Atlanta Falcons’ decision to part ways with Kirk Cousins was supposed to accelerate their rebuild, but it’s now poised to deliver a significant financial blow to their 2026 plans. New head coach Kevin Stefanski’s first major move was to cut quarterback Kirk Cousins. While the decision was intended to provide the team with a better shot-caller, it could result in a loss worth millions.

“The #Falcons stand to lose $10.4M of 2026 cap space by outright releasing QB Kirk Cousins next month,” Spotrac’s official X account reported.

Cousins’ exit from the Atlanta Falcons became widely reported after ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced the news. The QB had signed a four-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta in 2024 but struggled to lead the offense. The QB played in 10 games, threw for just 10 touchdowns (ranking him 30th), and led the Falcons to a 5-5 record in his appearances.

Releasing Kirk Cousins before the 2026 NFL league year helps the Falcons move on from his contract, but it also comes with a financial cost. According to Spotrac, the team will lose roughly $10.4 million in salary-cap space for 2026 by cutting Cousins outright, mainly due to how his bonus money was prorated on the books.

This “dead cap” hit doesn’t count toward any active roster benefit, meaning the team can’t use that money to sign other players even though Cousins won’t be on the roster.

With Kirk Cousins expected to be released, the Falcons’ quarterback position remains uncertain ahead of the 2026 season. The biggest factor is Michael Penix Jr., who was the 2024 first-round pick and started in 2025 before suffering a torn ACL in November.

Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons

Penix is currently in rehab from ACL surgery and says he’s progressing and aiming to be ready by Week 1 of 2026. However, Atlanta’s new leadership has not publicly committed to him as the starter once healthy. This leaves the door open for competition or external additions at the position. As for Cousins, his return in the upcoming season is uncertain, with him about to turn 38 in August.

Will Kirk Cousins continue his quarterback career in 2026?

After the Atlanta Falcons decided to move on from Kirk Cousins, one major question still stands: Will he continue his NFL career in 2026? The uncertainty around his career made reporters reach out to the quarterback to inquire about his plans for the upcoming season.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins

According to a conversation published by the NFL’s official website, Cousins feels “rejuvenated” after the exhausting season and is all set to return for a 15th season.

“I would love to keep playing,” Cousins said. “I feel rejuvenated after playing last season, and I’m excited to see kind of where it can go from here.”

While Cousins seems interested in continuing his playing career, he has also explored work in the world of television and media. He appeared on CBS’s pregame show during the postseason, giving fans a glimpse of a possible future in media.

Television is viewed as a realistic option for him, along with the possibility of retirement. However, he hasn’t closed the door on football yet and is expected to stay open to joining another NFL team if the right quarterback opportunity becomes available.

With Cousins now set to part ways with Atlanta, a possible reunion could be on the table. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that sources believe Cousins “could be an option” for the Minnesota Vikings, a team where he previously spent six seasons. Russini also pointed to Cousins’ strong relationship with head coach Kevin O’Connell, which could factor into Minnesota’s thinking.