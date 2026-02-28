Atlanta Falcons Issue Statement on Firing Coach LaTroy Lewis Amid Disturbing Legal Trouble

Essentials Inside The Story Falcons fire LaTroy Lewis following Michigan allegations.

Sherrone Moore accused of Title IX reporting failure and harassment.

Ann Arbor Police confirm active investigation into December 2024 assault.

The Atlanta Falcons were dealt a massive blow after gruesome details about newly hired coach LaTroy Lewis’ involvement in an alleged sexual assault case going back to his years at the University of Michigan surfaced on social media. Lewis was signed as the assistant defensive line coach on February 10, 2026. However, just 17 days later, the Falcons decided to fire Lewis and released multiple statements about their decision.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Atlanta Falcons have dismissed assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis from his role,” the Falcons said via a statement on their website after releasing a separate statement on Friday, before the termination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are aware of allegations regarding LaTroy Lewis. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

The 32-year-old Lewis hails from Akron, Ohio, and was a star linebacker at Tennessee. He played in two NFL games with the Houston Texans during the 2017 season before shifting to the sidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Michigan, he was later named Toledo’s defensive line coach in 2025. Lewis was then hired by the Falcons earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The allegations about LaTroy Lewis were made public after reporter Justin Spiro shared an article on X revealing claims from an unnamed victim, who alleged Lewis physically violated her in an Ann Arbor hotel room on December 5, 2024, during his last year with the Michigan Wolverines.

According to Spiro, the victim reported the violation to disgraced former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The allegations against Lewis paint a deeply disturbing pattern of behavior beyond the initial December assault. Per Spiro’s report, Lewis allegedly extorted approximately $25,000 from the victim under coercive circumstances.

The physical violence reportedly escalated again in January 2025 at the victim’s Milford, Michigan, apartment, creating a disturbance so loud that neighbors called 911. In February 2026, the victim officially filed a petition for a Personal Protection Order against the former coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Wolverines’ coach allegedly failed to report the incident, violating his duty as a mandated reporter under Title IX, as per the Michigan Daily. Moore’s attorney has since denied these allegations. Addressing this case, the Ann Arbor Police Department also released a statement confirming the allegation.

“The Ann Arbor Police Department was just recently made aware of allegations regarding a s*xual ass*ult reported to have occurred on December 5, 2024,” strategic communications manager Chris Page said, as per The Athletic. “The AAPD Detective Bureau launched an immediate investigation into the incident. This investigation remains active and ongoing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to the shocking nature of the timeline, Lewis was actively representing the Falcons at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis as the news broke. According to the report, he called the victim 39 times from his hotel room at the JW Marriott before she instructed him to stop and hung up.

Hours later, Atlanta officially severed ties.

As the investigation into LaTroy Lewis continues, the University of Michigan has also been forced to weigh in. School officials addressed both Moore’s alleged inaction and the wider culture within its athletic department.

ADVERTISEMENT

University of Michigan comments on allegations about LaTroy Lewis

The Michigan football team is once again facing scrutiny over concerning allegations, with the LaTroy Lewis situation being the second such incident in a few months. In December, the Michigan Wolverines were in the news after dismissing head coach Sherrone Moore due to claims of an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member. Moore was fired from his coaching position and subsequently arrested for felony third-degree home invasion.

Hence, as the allegations about LaTroy Lewis were made public, Michigan’s assistant vice president of public affairs, Paul Corliss, released an official statement about the case and the larger issues faced by the organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These allegations are deeply concerning. As we have noted, the University launched an investigation of the circumstances and conduct leading to Sherrone Moore’s firing, as well as a broader culture review of the Athletic Department,” Corliss said in a statement shared with the Detroit Free Press.

“We continue to urge anyone with relevant information to reach out to the law firm conducting the investigation at umconcerns@jenner.com. The work is ongoing, and we will be able to share more when it is completed.”

The investigations into LaTroy Lewis and the broader Michigan athletic department remain ongoing, with no resolution in sight. Until then, both Lewis and the University of Michigan will continue to face serious questions that demand answers.