Atlanta Native Cam Newton Announces Final Decision on Signing for Falcons After NFL Blacklist Confession

Essentials Inside The Story Cam Newton speaks amid renewed Falcons noise.

Atlanta’s quarterback trail clouds the path forward.

Newton’s numbers and blacklist talk hang over everything.

Former MVP Cam Newton will go down in NFL history as one of the most mercurial players with his electrifying dual-threat abilities at the quarterback position. But alongside his other-worldly talent, Newton garnered a reputation as one of football’s most outspoken voices, as he never shies away from voicing his opinions. Hence, when he was asked whether he would like to play for the Atlanta Falcons, Newton gave his final verdict.

“Arthur Blank don’t even got a head coach. He doesn’t have a GM,” Newton said on the Funky Friday podcast, posted yesterday. “There’s been speculations. He just drafted a quarterback two years ago. He just played, overly paid a quarterback two years ago. That ship has sailed from what I think, from what my natural eye sees, of me playing in Atlanta. I don’t think so.”

(Atlanta hired Kevin Stefanski as head coach on Jan 22, 2026.)

Cam Newton was asked this question as he recently shared that the Atlanta Falcons would be the only team he would like to play for if makes a return to the league.

“Me having a family now, it’s always been about family and I don’t see myself leaving Atlanta,” Newton said during his recent appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football show.”If it’s not Atlanta, I don’t want to.”

While the Carolina Panthers legend cited his family as the biggest reason for choosing Atlanta, his evaluation of Falcons owner shuts down any possibility of him playing in the red and black. But looking at the franchise’s recent history, Cam Newton isn’t far from assessment for the Atlanta Falcons.

Arthur Blank has faced criticism for his recent decisions, which have hindered the franchise’s success, particularly during an eight-year playoff drought (2018–2025). Particularly, Blank was called out for signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract in March 2024, just before drafting signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. four months later.

As Cam Newton has shared, he doesn’t want to play for the Falcons; he recently also revealed why any other franchise won’t take a chance on him, like the Indianapolis Colts did for the 44-year-old Phillip Rivers.

Cam Newton reveals why he was blacklisted from the NFL

For years, football fans have wondered why Cam Newton isn’t playing in the league. After his one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers expired in 2021, franchises have not taken a chance on the veteran. Addressing these concerns, Newton released a statement on why no team pursued him.

“I know what it comes to me. The personality, bro. They folks don’t want a Shedeur (Sanders) situation,” said Cam Newton on the December 10 episode of his podcast, 4th&1 With Cam Newton.

As shared by Newton, it’s unlikely that any team will pick him as their quarterback despite his 32,282 yards and 194 touchdowns over his 11-year NFL career.

Whether Newton’s assessment proves accurate or not, his frankness offers a rare glimpse into how personality and team culture can outweigh performance in NFL roster decisions. As the former MVP builds his media presence, fans will continue debating whether he deserved one more shot to add to his impressive 11-year career.