Former QB Drafted by Jerry Jones Announces New Career Move After Being Cut by $6.1B Team

Ben DiNucci has never given up easily. The quarterback went from being a seventh-round pick drafted by Jerry Jones to bouncing around the league, making stops with Denver, Buffalo, and New Orleans. That journey alone tells you how persistent he has been. And this month, the NFL door opened for him once again. Last week, DiNucci signed with the Atlanta Falcons. He even broke the news himself on X, writing: “I signed with the Falcons this morning. Source – myself (credible).” Falcons fans thought they had a steady veteran for emergency depth. But his time in Atlanta ended as quickly as it began.

On August 23, DiNucci shocked fans again when he posted on X, “I have been relieved of my duties in Atlanta. They no longer need my services. Stay tuned … Career update coming this week 👀.” That sudden announcement left the NFL community wondering – what could be next for him? Just days later, DiNucci revealed the big news. He posted a video on X and Instagram, announcing his next career move: sports commentator for college football with CBS Sports. “Can’t throw an interception from the booth! Trading in the helmet for a mic,” he wrote on Instagram. This extra quip in the caption made fans laugh.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the video attached to his posts on social media, Ben DiNucci walked to his front door in full Falcons gear, suitcase in hand, cleats dangling. He then picked up a courier box, stepped inside, and changed. Out came a black coat jacket and a cap. Dressed in his new look, DiNucci faced the camera and declared, “Coming to a field near you. This Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. Myself, Jordan Kent. CBS Sports, Bucknell. Air Force. Be there. Let’s go!” So, what do you think – will fans embrace DiNucci in the booth?

Drafted 231st overall by the Cowboys in 2020, DiNucci quickly went from backup to starter in his rookie season. He even notched a 1-0 record in his lone start for the Cowboys. But his overall career numbers – 219 yards with a 53.5% completion rate and a QBR of 67.9 – have not exactly been eye-catching. Since then, he has faced seven cuts across multiple teams – not fitting in anywhere. Now, though, he has made it clear that he will still be himself but embracing the new career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ben DiNucci has already teased his style as a broadcaster as he commented under his own post, promising: “I’m going to do the Ben DiNucci predicting plays thing, people will love that.” So, fans might actually enjoy his personality more in the booth than on the field. After all, how many commentators give you an insider QB perspective with a sense of humor attached?

AD

But the big question is: why did the Falcons decide to cut him from the roster?

Why did the Falcons cut ties with Ben DiNucci before the regular season?

While playing for the Falcons, Ben DiNucci played just one preseason game, and that too against the Cowboys. He went 0-for-2 and threw an interception in a 13-31 loss. That performance sealed his fate. With Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., and Easton Stick already locked in as their quarterbacks, the Falcons had no reason to keep a fourth option. But Atlanta’s financial situation also played a role.

The Falcons, valued at $6.1 billion, haven’t won a season since moving into Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2017. As a result, attendance has dropped, and management is under pressure to build a stronger, more efficient roster. So, the Falcons just released 12 players, including DiNucci, despite his $1.03 million one-year deal. Could the Falcons regret cutting him? Probably not, considering their QB depth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Immediately after his release, though, DiNucci had posted a picture at the airport with a beer in hand. His caption read: “Not many beers better than the airport ‘I just got cut from the NFL for the 7th time’ beer. Trust me, you wouldn’t understand.” That mix of humor and resilience sums him up perfectly.

Not many players would keep chasing opportunities after that many rejections. But DiNucci did. And now, instead of hanging up the idea of football completely, he’s staying connected to the sport. Now, instead of preparing for another NFL cut, he’ll be preparing game notes as a commentator.