Falcons’ Biggest Roster Needs: 6-Round Mock Draft Bolsters Atlanta’s CB & WR Depth

ByTony Pauline

Jan 17, 2026 | 6:30 AM EST

The Atlanta Falcons are still without a head coach at the time of posting after firing Raheem Morris. They are also without a pick in the first round after trading it away last April to move up and select James Pearce Jr., which looks like a brilliant move. The team has needs on both sides of the ball and has a critical decision on what they’re going to do with Kyle Pitts, their star tight end who is coming off a career season and is slated for free agency in March.

TEAM NEEDS

Cornerback

The Falcons are using a former college safety, Billy Bowman, as their nickelback. Veteran Mike Hughes was average last season and struggled with injury. They need at least one starter and depth at the position.

Wide Receiver

The cupboard is bare after Drake London. Free-agent signing Darnell Mooney is in the final year of his contract and caught just 32 passes for 443 yards and one TD last season, production that was 50 percent of the prior year. David Sills V, the team’s third receiver, caught 18 passes last season.

NT/DT

The Falcons were in the bottom third of the league in rushing defense this past season and need a large, space-eating tackle in the middle of the defensive line. This will not only improve the run defense, but it will also make the pass rush better.

MOCK DRAFT

ROUND 2: Brandon Cisse/CB/South Carolina 

There’s a bit of risk in Cisse, who’s a great athlete but a developing cornerback. He has excellent size and terrific speed, but he needs to develop a complete game.

ROUND 3: Zachariah Branch/WR/Georgia

Branch is a speedy receiver and a vertical threat who can also be used as a gadget player. He’d be the perfect complement for London.

ROUND 4: Dae’Quan Wright/TE/Mississippi 

Atlanta will need a tight end if they don’t re-sign or tag Pitts. Wright is a similar type of player at the position, as he’s a downfield pass-catching threat who plays the position like a receiver.

ROUND 6: Darrell Jackson Jr./DT/Florida State 

Jackson is almost 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds. He’s a gap plugger the Falcons defense needs, yet at the same time, he flashes playmaking ability.

