Falcons’ Bijan Robinson & Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Hold-In on First Day of Training Camp as Star RBs Seek New Contracts

The training camps are finally here, bringing a whole lot of contract drama as usual. The latest in a series of hold-ins are Atlanta Falcons’ Bijan Robinson and Detroit Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that both running backs have been engaged in contract talks this offseason with their respective teams, seeking long-term deals for themselves. Furthermore, appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Schefter was asked whether the two players were “waiting on each other.” Schefter agreed, and then dove deeper into the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think they absolutely play into each other,” Schefter said. “My guess would be that Bijan goes first, but again these things are subject to change, and I think both of them, when they sign their deals, well, Bijan will probably become the highest paid when that deal gets done and then Gibbs will probably want to be right wherever Bijan is and let’s see how it evolves.

“But both running backs are tremendous players and very important to their teams; they know their value, and I don’t know if we are going to see them on a practice field doing very much of anything until those contracts get done.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson 7 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104102

The highest-paid running back in the league right now is Super Bowl LIX champion Saquon Barkley with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 2-year, $41.2 million extension he signed last season hands him a $20.6 million AAV. If the Falcons want to keep Bijan Robinson around, they’re going to have to top that number.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since being drafted 8th overall in 2023, Robinson has posted two straight Pro Bowl seasons (2024 and 2025) and earned himself both First-team and Second-team All-Pro honors last season. Two straight seasons of 1450+ rushing yards and 820 receiving yards last season have made his case the strongest among the two. His 93-yard rush against the Los Angeles Rams last December led the league, further cementing his stock as an offensive cornerstone for Atlanta.

Atlanta has already exercised the 5th-year option worth $11.32 million on his rookie contract this offseason, but given the training camp holdout, that number will not be enough. Spotrac projects his market value at 3-years, $56.61 million, with an average salary of $18.87 million per year. But the Falcons would have to give him a bigger number if he wants to top Barkley’s $20.6M average. And if Jahmyr Gibbs is waiting for Bijan to get the bag, the Lions would have their work cut out for them, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case for Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs is the back who has unlocked head coach Dan Campbell’s run game for the last two seasons. The 12th overall pick out of the 2023 Draft has earned a Pro Bowl nod in all three of his NFL seasons, and also tied as the rushing touchdowns leader in 2024 with 16 scores. He has maintained at least 1200+ rushing yards in the last two seasons, and has been almost as effective as Robinson as a receiver last season (616 yards, 5 touchdowns).

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 0 rushes in the fourth quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, December 14, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520251214059

Just as Atlanta did with Robinson, Detroit has exercised the 5th-year option worth $14.2M on Gibbs’ rookie deal, but just like that option, his market value is slightly higher than Robinson’s. For Gibbs, Spotrac projects a 3-year, $60.48 million deal with a yearly average of $20.16 million.

For now, both Atlanta and Detroit face the same math: two of the league’s best young backs sitting out on principle. Adam Schefter’s framing of their negotiations being interlinked means neither team can move in isolation – Atlanta setting the market pushes Detroit’s number higher, and every day Bijan Robinson stays unsigned adds leverage for Jahmyr Gibbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

History suggests these standoffs could dissolve into new deals before the regular season kicks off – especially when a player’s upside is clear. The Falcons have already shown this offseason that they can get deals done, locking up TE Kyle Pitts and WR Drake London to multi-year extensions this June. The question now isn’t whether Robinson and Gibbs get paid, but who signs first, and how much closer that number lands to Barkley’s bar. Every missed practice rep until then will keep adding pressure on both front offices to close the gap.