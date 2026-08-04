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Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Becomes Highest-Paid RB in NFL History After Signing 3-Year, $75 Million Extension

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Utsav Jain

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Aug 4, 2026 | 8:31 AM EDT

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Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Becomes Highest-Paid RB in NFL History After Signing 3-Year, $75 Million Extension

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Utsav Jain

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Aug 4, 2026 | 8:31 AM EDT

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After just a week of hold-in, the deal many analysts saw coming is finally here. The Atlanta Falcons have just made Bijan Robinson the highest-paid running back in the league.

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“Falcons superstar RB Bijan Robinson has agreed to a 3-year, $75M max extension, making him the highest-paid RB in NFL history,” wrote NFL Insider Jordan Schultz on X. “Bijan will get over $50M guaranteed, as one of the most talented players in the NFL cashes in. 💰💵💰”

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Last month, senior NFL insider Adam Schefter had already predicted Bijan Robinson would get the biggest bag for a running back, while the Detroit Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs would follow suit. The reports of their respective hold-ins came on the same day, and Schefter noted that “Gibbs will probably want to be right wherever Bijan is.”

While Gibbs is still stuck in negotiations with his team, the Falcons have dropped the hammer first, and now they have one of the league’s best RBs locked in.

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Utsav Jain

1,486 Articles

Utsav Jain is an NFL GameDay Features Writer at EssentiallySports, specializing in delivering engaging, in-depth coverage from the ES Social SportsCenter Desk. With a background in Journalism and Mass Communication and extensive experience in digital media, he skillfully combines sharp insights with compelling storytelling to bring readers closer to the game. Utsav excels at capturing the nuances of locker room dynamics, game-day plays, and the deeper meanings behind the moments that define NFL seasons. Known for his creative approach, Utsav believes that in today’s sports world, even a single emoji by a player can tell a powerful story. His work goes beyond traditional reporting to decode these subtle signals, offering fans a richer, more connected experience.

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