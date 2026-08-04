Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Becomes Highest-Paid RB in NFL History After Signing 3-Year, $75 Million Extension

After just a week of hold-in, the deal many analysts saw coming is finally here. The Atlanta Falcons have just made Bijan Robinson the highest-paid running back in the league.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Falcons superstar RB Bijan Robinson has agreed to a 3-year, $75M max extension, making him the highest-paid RB in NFL history,” wrote NFL Insider Jordan Schultz on X. “Bijan will get over $50M guaranteed, as one of the most talented players in the NFL cashes in. 💰💵💰”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, senior NFL insider Adam Schefter had already predicted Bijan Robinson would get the biggest bag for a running back, while the Detroit Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs would follow suit. The reports of their respective hold-ins came on the same day, and Schefter noted that “Gibbs will probably want to be right wherever Bijan is.”

While Gibbs is still stuck in negotiations with his team, the Falcons have dropped the hammer first, and now they have one of the league’s best RBs locked in.