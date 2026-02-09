Calls Mount Against Falcons for James Pearce Jr. Post as LB Gets Big Legal Update After Arrest

Essentials Inside The Story James Pearce Jr.’s promotional post from the Falcons is under fire.

Find out what followed after the Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge set Pearce’s bond.

The linebacker may also be subjected to a certain number of game suspensions under NFL policy.

The timing couldn’t have been any worse. Just before Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr. was arrested on five felony charges in Florida, the Falcons’ Instagram handle put out a promotional image of the team’s standout defender with the bold caption “We move.” Now, that post has become a lightning rod while JPJ navigates his legal troubles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Pearce, who came in third in AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting mere days before, was arrested Saturday evening in Miami-Dade County after an alleged domestic dispute with WNBA star Rickea Jackson. The 22-year-old is facing two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a felony count of aggravated stalking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other charges include fleeing and eluding police officers and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer — also felonies — and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence to his person.

The legal update came just a day after his imprisonment. On Sunday, February 8, Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Jacqueline Woodward set Pearce’s bond at $20,500 during a Zoom hearing. He posted bail and got out with a domestic violence stay-away order that required him to stay at least 500 feet away from Jackson’s home.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Falcons (@atlantafalcons) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The Falcons had invested a lot of capital in Pearce, trading away their 2026 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams to take him 26th overall in the 2025 draft. That investment had paid immediate dividends: James Pearce Jr. set a franchise rookie record with 10.5 sacks and helped Atlanta set a team record with 57 total sacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But character concerns had him dropping in the draft, with questions concerning his commitment to football coming to light during pre-draft evaluations. And now, Atlanta finds itself within a narrative it didn’t want.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Falcons are in a firestorm over James Pearce Jr.

While the Falcons franchise issued a measured statement that they’re “gathering more information” on the incident, their fanbase wasn’t waiting around. Even with the update that Pearce got released on bail, that promotional post has turned into a referendum on the team’s judgment, with supporters clamoring for immediate action.

“I’d probably take this one down,” one fan wrote, summing up the sentiment across the board. Another followed suit with a similar suggestion, “Probably should take this down now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Others echoed similar sentiments with crisp, to-the-point suggestions: “Got to take this down asap” and “Gotta delete this.”

One especially pointed comment turned the post’s own messaging against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bro got sacked by the police yesterday,” the comment went, a clear dig at the “Sack Everything” floating caption in one picture, which is now dripping with unintended irony.

This situation is a crisis that the Falcons must now overcome early in the tenure of new head coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Ian Cunningham, and the newly appointed president of football, Matt Ryan. Under the NFL’s domestic policy, Pearce could be banned for as little as six games in the 2026 season, but the team might also want to take more drastic steps against him.

For the time being, that promotional post is still out there, a digital memorial to just how fast fortunes can turn around in the NFL.