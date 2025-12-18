Calls Mount for FOX, ESPN & More to Take Immediate Kirk Cousins Action as Falcons QB Draws Attention

Essentials Inside The Story Kirk Cousins delivered a Week 15 performance that drew attention beyond results.

The Falcons quarterback offered insight rarely heard at the podium.

NFL fans' reactions suggest growing intrigue around Cousins’ post-playing future.

Passing efficiency isn’t the only skill Kirk Cousins possesses; as it turns out, the quarterback may have a scope in calling games. While he hasn’t discussed the subject, fans seem to have decided for him. After his recent press conference, fans didn’t shy away from calling FOX, ESPN, and others to lock the Atlanta Falcons QB as soon as possible.

So the discussion started from a press conference following a three-touchdown performance in Week 15. One of the reporters asked Cousins’s take on the ongoing conversation about progression versus coverage. The next moment, the 4-time Pro Bowler was breaking down offensive strategies. And fans fell in love!

“No, but I’d love to get into it,” responded Cousins. “I can get on this soapbox if you want me to. I can get on this. Because I live the jump. So I came into the league, even at Michigan State, it was coverage, and you pick a side, and you basically take five eligibles down to two, down to your check down. And so you cut the field in half, and it was… I got single high, I’m going outside the red line to inside to my back. And you’re really only thinking about three eligibles because the other two over here were meant for split safety, and I got single high.”

He then described the shift to pure progression reads from coverage when defenses evolved into cunning shapeshifters, making pre-snap reads unreliable until three steps into the drop. Then, the quarterbacks began reading one through five post-snap to track the wide receivers’ strategy.

Cousins got into pure progression when his former head coach, Kevin O’Connell, came to the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. He brought along a progression-heavy scheme, earlier practiced by the Los Angeles Rams. Once adjusted, he realized the positive aspect of playing progression.

“[There’s] more after the snap; where are they going, and I can just kind of progress through,” he added. “It’s pure progression, but I’ve got to rule him out pretty quick here so I can get to the backside because that guy’s coming around the hump quick.”

Cousins’ adaptability to pure progression has proven quite fruitful for him. Some glances were caught in his Week 15 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 37-year-old became the worst nightmare for the Bucs defense, going 30-of-44 on passes for 373 yards and three scores. However, his performance isn’t what got everyone talking.

NFL fans want to see Kirk Cousins in the broadcasting booth

Fans seem super eager to see more of Professor Cousins. In fact, X is filled with tweets urging the broadcasters like ESPN and FOX to lock Cousins in a contract already. One fan wrote:

“He just aced the interview for his post-playing career in the booth lol.”

They believe the veteran quarterback doesn’t need to give an interview because his recent presser is enough to guess whether he’ll land a job or not. Already predicting his success beyond the football field, another fan said:

“Kirk is going to be a great analyst on Sundays when he hangs them up.”

Interestingly, fans aren’t the only ones to have such an opinion about Cousins. Earlier in January, local KFAN radio host Dan Barreiro posted on X:

“Kirko showing surprising promise as a TV analyst.”

He was utterly impressed with Cousins’ debut as a TV analyst on ESPN’s NFL Countdown ahead of the playoffs’ Divisional Round between the Chiefs and Texans. His quarterback perspective made many realize Cousins’ potential as an analyst.

“This is incredible,” wrote another fan. “I love listening to the players actually talk about the intricacies of the sport rather than when they try to be hot take dorks.”

Fans don’t want to listen to analysts’ take on players; they want a breakdown of plays and detailed sports analysis just like Cousins gave them. This isn’t the first time he did that. During his TV debut, his in-depth analysis on how Houston can survive Kansas City’s defense scheme charmed everyone.

“Can’t wait to listen to him on Sundays soon enough,” wrote another fan, admiring Cousins.

In January, Pat McAfee even predicted that Cousins would be “PHENOMENAL on television” by sharing his take on Instagram. Some fans also believe that Cousins can pursue a career in coaching, writing:

“Dude is gonna be an AWESOME coach or analyst in the booth someday. Brilliant football mind.”

Regardless of whether it’s gonna be broadcasting or coaching, Cousins will ace the role. However, fans particularly want to see him calling games, as they enjoy his unfiltered assessments, like the time he compared himself with Patrick Mahomes, admitting he can’t believe they play the same position. Fans want such raw takes. Perhaps ESPN or FOX should listen.