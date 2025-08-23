brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Calls to Fire Raheem Morris Grow After Costly Blunder Sinks Cowboys Game

ByAryan Mamtani

Aug 22, 2025 | 11:56 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

August always delivers two storylines: coaches tinkering with rotations and fans griping about what they see. But when the tinkering muddies the evaluation instead of clarifying it, the griping turns into real heat. That’s the bind Raheem Morris walked into after Friday’s finale in Dallas, where his lineup shuffle left more questions than answers.

Yeah, make that another loss for the Falcons, 13-31 against the Cowboys. The scoreboard in August rarely decides much, but the way Atlanta and Raheem Morris went about their business in that finale told its own story. And the fans might have finally reached the breaking point.

It would’ve been fine if it were one big blunder that cost the Falcons. But no, Morris pretty much got everything wrong. From game management to roster decisions, there wasn’t a single positive to come out of this game. And you know what this brings: calls for him to be fired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Some said, “It’s nice of Raheem Morris to book his own ticket to a Week 4 firing.” While another one chimed in, saying, “If the #Falcons look anything like this in the regular season…” The frustration is real!

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…..

AD

ADVERTISEMENT

Has Raheem Morris sealed his fate with the Falcons, or can he turn things around?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved