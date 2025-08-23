Calls to Fire Raheem Morris Grow After Costly Blunder Sinks Cowboys Game

August always delivers two storylines: coaches tinkering with rotations and fans griping about what they see. But when the tinkering muddies the evaluation instead of clarifying it, the griping turns into real heat. That’s the bind Raheem Morris walked into after Friday’s finale in Dallas, where his lineup shuffle left more questions than answers.

Yeah, make that another loss for the Falcons, 13-31 against the Cowboys. The scoreboard in August rarely decides much, but the way Atlanta and Raheem Morris went about their business in that finale told its own story. And the fans might have finally reached the breaking point.

It would’ve been fine if it were one big blunder that cost the Falcons. But no, Morris pretty much got everything wrong. From game management to roster decisions, there wasn’t a single positive to come out of this game. And you know what this brings: calls for him to be fired.

Some said, “It’s nice of Raheem Morris to book his own ticket to a Week 4 firing.” While another one chimed in, saying, “If the #Falcons look anything like this in the regular season…” The frustration is real!

