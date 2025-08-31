Criticism Mounts on Raheem Morris for Two Confusing Falcons’ Calls Despite Bralen Trice Being Fully Healthy

Just after Kaleb McGary’s injury, Raheem Morris got another disappointing update. The Falcons announced that they’d be placing edge rusher Bralen Trice on the injured reserve. Yes, the timing is as bad as it can get. The coach explained that Trice reinjured the same knee that kept him off the field for the 2024 season. While he didn’t comment on the severity of the injury, Morris added that the player might have to undergo surgery.

Now, Trice’s injury could pose problems for both the team and the player, who has only appeared in preseason action for the Falcons. However, there seems to be more to this. Appearing on the Locked on Falcons, Jarvis Davis pointed out that he spoke to Trice, who told him he was ready to return. But now Morris isn’t optimistic about having Trice back on the roster due to his requiring “procedures” for his injury.

“I remember talking to Bralen Trice about this very thing. I was just like…”Do you feel like you’re 100%?” And he like, “Man, I feel like I’m 100% now.” And I’m just like, “Okay.” And I saw flashes of that. So now you’re talking about Raheem, fast forward to the day, Raheem Morris talking about, “Yeah, we got to see what’s going on. need to do a procedure to see where we are, if this can potentially be. I was like, whoa, man. You are rambling more so than often, more than you normally do,” he explained. Likening the situation to McGary’s injury issues, Davis added that Morris’ hesitation is not a good sign.

He said that if Trice had stayed healthy and played well as a rookie, the Falcons might not have been in a position where they had to invest so heavily in edge rushers. The team brought in two edge rushers in the 2025 draft class, Jaylen Walker and James Pearce Jr. The concern is that Trice’s repeated injuries and inconsistent availability could cause the Falcons to give up on him, especially if other young players start showing up.

And that’s the reality. For Trice, his NFL journey has already seen the highs of promise and the lows of injury. A third-round pick in 2024, he quickly turned heads in Atlanta before a torn ACL in his first preseason game wiped out his rookie year. After nearly a full year of rehab, Trice finally returned to Falcons training camp this summer, moving with confidence and earning praise from head coach Raheem Morris. But just as optimism built, more setbacks surfaced. He missed the Falcons’ preseason opener in 2025, though he worked his way back into the rotation against the Titans and Cowboys, logging about a third of the defensive snaps. But that’s not enough.

via Imago Credits: X.com/@Bryce_Lewis86

As for the rookies from the 2025 draft, the Falcons had been circling these two for a while. The hope is that Pearce can slide right in and give the defense a jolt. “We spent a lot of time with him making sure that he was going to fit,” GM Terry Fontenot said, while James enters camp itching to prove himself. For outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith, the evaluation went back even further — he’d already been keeping tabs before the NFL Scouting Combine.

“You got to see the poise and character that he has. He has a big football family background with his dad being a coach, and you see that, you get that instantly from him,” Smith explained. With the Falcons still trying to patch the hole left by Trice, Morris might have found that answer in Pearce. And possibly one for McGary on the other side, too.

Raheem Morris shows faith in Elijah Wilkinson

After McGary, the team had backup Storm Norton. However, the Falcons’ backup player for McGary is also dealing with injuries. He is expected to return later this season, potentially after the Week 5 bye, so he won’t be able to play in Week 1. That makes Elijah Wilkinson the frontrunner for the job. The veteran lineman has taken snaps across the Falcons’ offensive line, including guard and tackle, and stepped in when McGary went down in practice. Wilkinson also saw preseason action at tackle against Tennessee, giving him the most immediate experience at the position in this offense.

Now, the lineup has rookie Jack Nelson and veteran Brandon Parker. However, Wilkinson seemingly holds the lead over the two players. Morris hinted that Wilkinson could start in Week 1, noting his experience and familiarity with the Falcons. “Elijah has played a lot of football in the National Football League. He’s played a lot for us. He’s been here throughout the course of the last year and the course of this year,” he said.

Davis also agreed Wilkinson might be the short-term answer, but expressed doubts about relying on him for a full season. He suggested Wilkinson could perform better than expected, though he wasn’t comfortable with the idea of him starting all 17 games. Wilkinson’s versatility makes him a strong option, having started at both tackle and guard. Though he’s played only two games with the Falcons recently, he isn’t new to the team, with nine appearances in 2022. As for the edge rusher position, the team must make moves fast.