Devastating Story as Falcons Pay Tribute to DC Jeff Ulbrich’s Wife Cristina, Who Passed Away After Courageous Cancer Battle

In 2012, Indianapolis Colts players, coaches, and staff shaved their heads in solidarity with head coach Chuck Pagano as he fought leukemia. The “CHUCKSTRONG” movement proved that an NFL locker room is truly a family. Today, that same spirit is on display in Atlanta, as the Falcons rallied around one of their own – Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

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“Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s wife, Christina, passed away after a long battle with cancer this year. Today, Jeff and the Falcons staff wore ‘I play for Christina Ulbrich’ shirts.

Devastating story and an incredible gesture by the organization,” sports anchor Maria Martin of NBC Atlanta reported on X.

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Jeff Ulbrich wife, Cristina, passed away at the age of 48 on July 30, 2026. The Atlanta Falcons confirmed that Cristina died after a brave and protracted battle with cancer.

“The Atlanta Falcons are heartbroken by the passing of Cristina Ulbrich, beloved wife of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, after her courageous battle with cancer,” the Falcons statement read. “Cristina was a devoted wife, mother, and friend whose strength, grace, and resilience touched all who knew her. She was a constant source of love and support to Jeff, their family, and the broader Falcons community.

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“On behalf of the entire organization, we extend our deepest condolences to Jeff, their children, and all who loved Cristina. During this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the Ulbrich family. We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve this profound loss, and we stand with them in support and remembrance of Cristina’s life.”

Due to her passing, Jeff stepped away from the team and missed the opening days of the Atlanta Falcons training camp to be with his family during the tragedy.

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As for the franchise, the Falcons owner Arthur Blank released a statement praising Cristina’s “extraordinary courage, strength, and grace.” Meanwhile, HC Kevin Stefanski also publicly expressed his condolences, describing the situation as “heartbreaking” for both the family and the franchise.

Today, their way of honoring Cristina Ulbrich was one such way to showcase how the Falcons treat their employees months after her demise.