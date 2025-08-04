Drake London Gets Physical With Raheem Morris as Falcons HC Gives Kirk Cousins Bad News

It was just another summer grind in Flowery Branch. The pads were on, the Georgia heat was sweltering, and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was right where he always is, on the field, in the action, coaching as if he could still suit up. But on this particular day, during a high-energy red zone drill, Morris found himself in the crosshairs of something even he couldn’t game-plan for: Drake London’s momentum.

In a now-viral clip from Falcons training camp, wide receiver Drake London, charged with energy, was engaged in a physical rep, locking horns with defensive backs near the goal line. Then, however, Morris himself stepped forward to get a closer look at his technique. London pivoted, began a false run, and just when Morris thought the chase had begun, London came tackling in.

The result? Morris, a former college safety and longtime defensive mind, went down hard, flat on his back, arms out, caught completely off guard. London, likely unaware of the full force of the hit until it was too late, continued the rep. Morris, to his credit, bounced up immediately, brushing it off with a smile and no lost tempo. Falcons’ reporter Joe Patrick shared the video on X and wrote, “Drake London getting physical with Raheem Morris in press coverage.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

In 2024, Drake London had a breakout season for the Atlanta Falcons, setting career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. He finished the season with 100 receptions for 1271 yards and 9 touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories for the third consecutive year. In this light, the clip of London flooring his coach isn’t comedic; it’s a symbolic snapshot of a player forging his identity through force. Whether Morris planned it or not, London delivered exactly the type of contact the Falcons want from their WR1.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!