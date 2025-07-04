Falcons Drop Cheeky Jab as Bijan Robinson Gets Hooked on $30M TV Series

For someone burning turf in cleats every Sunday, Bijan Robinson sure knows how to steal a scene off the field. The Atlanta Falcons’ electric young running back isn’t just juking defenders—he’s also chasing lights, camera, action. Long before he took his first NFL snap, Robinson had the acting bug. “Probably since, like, the end of middle school. I tried to do theater, and I took a couple classes,” he told GQ. That spark never left, and now—between scoring touchdowns and cutting beats as a budding DJ—he’s eyeing the big screen. Literally and figuratively.

And Robinson’s also found his comfort zone in the world of concerts and binge-worthy content. “I’ve just been hanging out and chilling. I watch a lot of movies and TV shows, I’m in my devotions a lot, been going to concerts. In the past month or so I’ve seen SZA, I saw Anderson Paak. That dude has energy! He went from the piano to the drums to the saxophone. He was going crazy with it,” he added, giving a glimpse into his off-day detox routine.

But here’s where it got fun—Robinson recently shared a side-splitting Instagram reaction to Love Island USA, the $30 million TV sensation that’s got even NFL locker rooms talking. He’s now part of a growing list of gridiron names—like Tommy DeVito and Jaxson Dart—hooked on the reality show. The post went viral, with fans loving every bit of his honesty. Turns out, even elite athletes aren’t immune to drama on a tropical island.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, of course, the Falcons’ social media crew had to chime in. They dropped a meme of two situations. The meme has two posts—one asking, “Y’all watch the new episode of Love Island?” with 264 likes and 74 comments, and another saying, “I watched Bijan Robinson highlights all day,” with just 7 likes and 3 comments. And while the ‘Dirty Birds’ fans got a kick out of it, Robinson isn’t alone in this TV addiction.

AD

Giants QB Tommy DeVito said, “Me and Jaxson might go on ‘Love Island.’ We’ve talked about it, so we really don’t know what’s about to happen.” Though he clarified, “From time to time, if we get an off day, we watch it and talk about it.” Even the Bears’ practice field couldn’t stay quiet—players were reportedly caught discussing Love Island on a hot mic. Still, nobody’s diving headfirst into the villa life like Robinson.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Love Island catches Bijan Robinson off guard

Love Island USA Season 7 just flipped a switch in Bijan Robinson. The Falcons’ star running back, usually calm and composed, couldn’t hold back while watching Episode 26. In a brutally honest IG Story, Robinson gave fans a front-row seat to his emotional meltdown. “My true reaction to this freaking show! I can’t sit down man,” he wrote, while mimicking one contestant’s awkward posture—shoulders slouched, butt sticking out—as Taylor fumbled once again between Clarke and Olandria. Robinson’s outburst? “Taylor, send him outta here.”

Then came the moment when Cierra and Nic got a little too cozy under the covers. Without missing a beat, Robinson joked, “Every single night they’ve been doing this.” And when Amaya broke down in tears—again—he gave a straight-faced reaction: “What’s new?” It only got better when Austin gave Amaya the “we’re not clicking” breakup speech. As Austin announced, “I got a text!” Robinson raised a placard with “Vote Off Austin” and yelled, “Text this!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, he wasn’t done. With the drama thickening, Robinson turned full-blown detective, trying to piece together who wrote what letter to whom. When Austin smugly said, “I don’t know how you’ve made it this far,” Robinson, deadpan as ever, held up the same sign and fired back, “That one’s from me.” It’s moments like this that remind The Dirty Birds why they love him—not just for the stats, but the personality too. Still, Bijan isn’t losing focus.

“When it gets to the season, it’s time to go show it and go do the work the right way,” Robinson said. His 1,456 rushing yards last year were only bested by King Henry and Saquon Barkley’s mythical production. No doubt he’s aiming for an elevation to MVP levels himself in 2025. Until then, he’ll just keep letting Love Island do the heavy lifting on drama.