Falcons Cautioned Over James Pearce Jr. After DE’s Aggressive Attitude at Training Camp

When the Falcons called James Pearce Jr.’s name on draft night, Falcons Twitter practically exploded. Finally, an edge rusher who brings an actual ‘edge.’ Atlanta’s pass rush has been sleepy for years, and Pearce? He looked like the perfect caffeine jolt. He’s fast, aggressive, and straight-up relentless. The guy screams ‘problem’ in all the best ways. Or…at least he used to.

So far in camp, Pearce is living up to the hype. Just maybe not how everyone imagined. Sure, the energy’s real, the motor’s nonstop, and the flashes are loud. But there’s something underneath that might be something to worry about. Let’s just say, Falcons coaches might be reaching for the Advil.

In the training camp, he’s been turning heads. Absolutely, but not just on the stat sheets. That ‘edge’ is spilling over into full-blown scraps with the offensive line. In the July 29 episode of Locked on Falcons, the hosts warned the team against him. “All the ruckus he is causing, every last person who was involved was the starter. That’s 60% of your starting OL right there. When all the fuss was made, it was against the starting OL. So he’s working against everybody. Whoever is at tackle, you’re gonna get some,” he said.

It wasn’t just the backup OL. He’s been locking horns with the big dogs, pairing up with guys like Matthew Bergeron and Kaleb McGary. No scout team reps here. And after a chippy session like that? Yeah… you can probably picture the vibes in the locker room. Tense. Real tense.

via Imago Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel James Pearce Jr. during Tennessee Pro Day 2025

It’s already happened twice, by the way. First, Pearce and center Ryan Neuzil went at it, helmets off, shouting, the whole deal. Leonard Floyd had to step in and play peacemaker. Not long after? Pearce clashed with Kaleb McGary, too. Another round of shoving, pushing, and sideline tension that had coaches stepping in before it boiled over.

Honestly, the Falcons should’ve known what they were getting into. Look at game tapes from his college days. The man doesn’t shy away from altercations. But his resume? It probably pushes that ‘edge’ aside. The Falcons used their first-round pick on Pearce for a reason. In 2024, he ranked near the top nationally in pressure per-snap rate, which is exactly the kind of juice Atlanta was desperate for after finishing second-to-last in both sacks and pressures last season.

And despite those camp scuffles? He’s electric. After all the shoving and chirping? He came right back and swatted down a Kirk Cousins pass like it was nothing. That’s the kind of moment that makes coaches take notice. Yeah, he’s fiery. Yeah, he’s a handful. But he’s also making plays. But will that be enough?

What does Pearce risk if he doesn’t level his head?

That fire can light up a defense, but it can just as easily burn the wrong bridge if it’s not controlled. That was the message from DC Jeff Ulbrich, loud and clear after those heated camp moments. “You’re gonna get agitated,” he said, “but in those moments, you’ve got to thrive, not retaliate.” Basically? Bring the edge, but not the penalties.

And if James Pearce Jr. doesn’t rein it in soon? It’s not just about a few shoves or 15-yard penalties. He could end up sidelining himself. Or someone else. That means missed reps, avoidable injuries, and valuable time wasted cooling off instead of leveling up. And in late July? You cannot afford that.

via Imago ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 08: Falcons linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich

And let’s not forget the rep. Coaches, vets, and even league execs are always watching how young guys handle the heat. If Pearce can’t walk that line between aggression and control, that completely flips how everyone perceives him. He’d quickly go from “game-wrecker” to “loose cannon.” You don’t want that label.

One man who’s pivotal amidst all this?. ”After the second scuffle, he didn’t sugarcoat it either: “I try to bring him to the side and help him cool himself down before he gets real crazy with it. He’s a good guy… the linemen just don’t like it, you know?” So very veteran of him. And that is exactly the kind of person Pearce needs by his side right now.

But it doesn’t matter if James Pearce Jr. doesn’t see it for himself. He’s a rookie. The kid needs to calm down and soak it all up. He’s got a lot to lose. But if he figures out how to channel all that fire into clean, controlled havoc? Look out. He could be that dude for Atlanta’s pass rush.