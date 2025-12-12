brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Falcons HC Raheem Morris’ Behaviour Raises Concern as Calls Mount for His Firing Despite Win vs Buccaneers

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 12, 2025 | 12:52 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Falcons HC Raheem Morris’ Behaviour Raises Concern as Calls Mount for His Firing Despite Win vs Buccaneers

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 12, 2025 | 12:52 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

The crazy last-second win of the Atlanta Falcons over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Week 15 game had their fans and players fired up. Above all, head coach Raheem Morris was also fired up, shouting straight into the NFL camera, revealing his excitement. But fans still want him fired as they are already eliminated from the season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Letting them know ur still fired son!!!!!,” one fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved