Falcons Immediately Sign Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate After Michael Penix Jr.’s Injury News

With QB1 Michael Penix Jr. injured and ruled out for the 2025 NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons have signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask to their practice squad. With this move, Atlanta has promoted Easton Stick to the main roster. Fox reporter Greg Auman confirmed the development.

“Ex-Bucs QB Kyle Trask gets another shot with Falcons, joining their practice squad,” Greg Auman shared via X.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Trask in the second round, 64th overall, of the 2021 NFL draft, and he made his NFL debut against the Falcons in 2022. However, throughout his career, he was a backup and the third-string QB when Tom Brady was with the Bucs. After his rookie deal expired, Trask re-signed with Tampa Bay in March 2025 before being released in August.

With Penix Jr. out, veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins will continue as the primary shot-caller. Cousins has started once this season, which was a 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. In that game, the 37-year-old completed 21 of 31 passes for 173 yards and zero touchdowns, while the Falcons managed just 213 yards of total offense. But what really happened with Penix Jr.?

What happened to Michael Penix Jr.?

After suffering a 30-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, things have gone from bad to worse for the 3-7 Atlanta Falcons. During that game, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. injured his left knee while taking a sack in the third quarter. The Falcons had placed him on the injured reserve after he suffered the injury, which would have required him to miss a minimum of four games.

But recent reports have revealed that the 25-year-old has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 NFL season, as he suffered an ACL sprain that will require a full reconstruction. The NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport also shared a return time frame for the 25-year-old shot caller.

“#Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr does, in fact, need surgery to repair his ACL, with 9 months of recovery, at least, coming. He’s sought the opinion of experts, including from Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Penix has an ACL sprain, but full reconstruction is needed,” Ian Rapoport reported.

This injury marks the end of a challenging sophomore season for Michael Penix Jr. The 25-year-old led his Falcons to a 3-6 record as the starter while completing 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions. With this season more or less done and dusted, the Atlanta Falcons could be on the lookout for a new starting quarterback soon.