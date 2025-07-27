Falcons News: Michael Penix Jr. Update Should Excite Fans After Bold Kye Pitts Prediction

“He has all the qualities you want to see, I think, in a franchise quarterback.” That’s Arthur Blank placing his faith in Michael Penix Jr., a quarterback who spent seven bruising NCAA seasons bouncing back from injury after injury. And last year, he was trusted with the mammoth task of turning around the Falcons‘ O-line patterns, and boy, did he! Atlanta’s run offense cracked the top 10 for the third straight year, grinding out 2,219 yards on the ground. Their 4,068 passing yards (Penix contributing 775) ranked fifth in the league, a number they hadn’t touched since 2020. Through it all, Penix has made one thing clear—he is here to impress the room, from top brass to trusted vets.

For example, star running back Bijan Robinson highlighted the Penix effect on the O-line after training camp. He made it clear the Falcons are standing on business this season. The chemistry with Michael Penix Jr. is beginning to stick. “Coming together,” Robinson said of their developing bond, with the full offseason clearly sharpening the Washington product’s edge. The belief is firm. “I know how he’s going to get it there.” Even with some missteps in camp, Robinson sees the direction they’re headed. “We all have a great feeling with him and he has a great feeling for us,” he said. “You can really see like how the chemistry of all of us is, you know, really coming together.”

This locker room is confident, and it shows. Names like Drake London, Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and yes, even Kirk Cousins form a nucleus that Atlanta hopes will explode offensively. Penix raved about the protection up front. “We got a great offensive line… Those guys work extremely hard in the trenches with Coach Ledford leading them there. We should be unstoppable.” The offense knows the stakes and knows the window is open for Penix to prove he’s worth $22.8m and then some to the front office.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank remains realistic but hopeful. “I think it’s important to remember he only has three games as a professional quarterback, as an NFL quarterback,” Blank said. “I think he’s smart as heck, he’s a really good leader, he works hard.” Atlanta’s line held strong last season, helping them tally 28 touchdowns total — eight on the ground, 20 through the air — but there is more to unlock.

Penix is attacking the offseason by building rapport with his top weapons. He is putting in real reps with Kyle Pitts and Drake London. His focus is tight: trust. That’s what Penix calls “the most important part of quarterback play.” And he came to the interview armed with optimism and updates about Kyle Pitts.

Michael Penix Jr. spills his plans for Kyle Pitts

Michael Penix Jr. provided an update on Kyle Pitts, with a grin, he teased fans with a promise: “See, we got KP the ball? Gonna be a lot of that.” That one-liner from the rookie quarterback is proof that Pitts is finally healthy and heading into a crucial season. The Falcons’ tight end was on the field Thursday for the first day of training camp after missing OTAs and minicamp with an undisclosed injury.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris confirmed Pitts was cleared to practice but with “modifications.” Still, Pitts shut down the idea that he’s limited, even though his previous numbers do not inspire much excitement. He insisted that he feels fully healthy, though he remained silent on the specifics of his injury. The 24-year-old is still chasing the form he showed as a rookie in 2021 — 1,026 yards and a Pro Bowl nod — numbers that built belief within the front office. “It’s not that we’ll keep him out,” Morris explained, “but we’ll take him off of some things… to make sure we get things the right way.”

via Imago ATLANTA, GA Ð JANUARY 05: Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts 8 fights for additional yardage after a reception during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on January 5th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 05 Panthers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250105072

Pitts didn’t look like he was easing into anything. Penix connected with him multiple times against the second-team defense, including two highlight gains. The rhythm between them was hard to miss. Penix is embracing his leadership role, slowly earning his stripes. “I try to lead by getting to know my guys first, because not everybody takes leadership the same way,” he said. “You’ve got to know your guys… not just on the field, but off the field as well.”

For now, the trust is building, and the connection might finally push them to a playoff berth. Pitts was moving fluidly in Thursday’s session, fully involved under his customized plan. The Falcons are protecting their asset while adding new weapons.