Falcons News: Raheem Morris Gets Brutal Wake-Up Call on Troy Andersen’s Future

From the looks of it, the Falcons‘ D-line is in grave danger if it rests on Troy Andersen alone. Even Year 2 HC Raheem Morris can sense it. ESPN dropped Atlanta to No. 28 in their offseason power rankings, a free fall that reflects just how far things have slipped. But things were not always this bad.

When Andersen was drafted, he was viewed as the future centerpiece of the defense. At the time, he carried bold confidence, saying, “Sometimes you just gotta go make plays and play free and loose and let your skills and your preparation really take you and lead you. It doesn’t have to be perfect all the time.” But he might have overdone the “fast and loose” part. Analysts claim he has witnessed his “death signing.”

Troy Andersen was already skating on thin ice long before draft season. A second-round selection in 2022, picked 58th overall, he has fallen well short. Though he appeared in all 17 games his rookie season and logged 69 total tackles and a forced fumble, the impact was minimal. That resulted in Pro Football Focus assigning him a disappointing 40.2 overall grade. When the dust settled, he was placed 162nd out of 182 eligible linebackers. He wasn’t just below average. He was near the bottom of the league, a far cry from elite status.

The cracks were further explored on the July 25 episode of Locked on Falcons. Hosts Aaron Freeman and Jarvis Davis reflected on Andersen’s steady decline. “I think all expectations are out the door,” Davis said. The franchise is disillusioned and has reached a blunt clarity: “It’s over, it’s done. It was a nice story. But man, Troy Anderson, it’s a wrap.” The Falcons clearly agreed. In the early stages of free agency, Atlanta spent two-thirds of its cap addressing defense.

Davis compared Andersen to Landman, another 2022 Falcons linebacker. The difference between the two? One lacked consistency. “I understand that Troy Anderson is more talented than Nate Landman,” Davis said. “I’m not arguing that. My whole thing was I knew that Nate Landman was gonna be there, and I knew exactly what I was gonna get from Nate Landman each and every game.”

So it was rather curious to observe that they did not sign a key contributor to the defense line, Nate Landman, for the upcoming season. Last season, the LB recorded 81 total tackles (39 solo), three forced fumbles, and one pass defensed in 13 games. Arguably better or at least on par with Andersen, who logged just 7 games with 4 starts. In that short stretch, he stacked up 44 tackles (25 solo), 1 TFL, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defensed, and even 1 defensive touchdown. Landman stepped in free agency after the 2024 season, following Atlanta’s chaos.

The Falcons finished 28th in defensive DVOA and closer to the bottom in sacks. It was the second time in three years they ranked second-to-last in pass rush. Andersen’s fade mirrored the team’s collapse. Now, with Andersen in his contract year and a new face signed, there’s hope that Atlanta can finally change the script.

Could Trey Andersen be left behind?

The Atlanta Falcons finally took action to fix their struggling defense. Just a few months ago, they signed linebacker Divine Deablo in free agency. The contract was far from modest. As reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the two-year deal is worth $14 million, with $8 million guaranteed in the first year. Deablo arrives from the Las Vegas Raiders. Last season, the 26-year-old started 14 games and notched 63 tackles and one sack (standout production).

This is a stark contrast to Troy Andersen’s rookie contract. Andersen signed a four-year, $6.1 million deal that included a $1.6 million signing bonus and just over $2.6 million guaranteed. That salary gap speaks volumes about the front office’s confidence. The Falcons also let go of Lorenzo Carter in free agency. That leaves the door wide open for Deablo to do more than ride the bench.

Jarvis Davis did not sugarcoat what this means for Andersen. “So yeah, I thought that was the death signature right there. That was a death right there. But this right here is starting out on the public’s man. I think all expectations are out the door.” The signing looks more like a replacement than insurance. Andersen is no longer the future centerpiece. Deablo is expected to plug the gap with authority.

Still, the writing is not fully on the wall. Though predictions around Deablo’s impact are bold, the verdict remains a bit early. The Troy Anderson vs Divine Deablo debate is far from concluded; it has just begun.