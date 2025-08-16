Falcons Owner Opens Up on Kirk Cousins’ New Role & Clears Feelings on Michael Penix Jr.

When the Falcons threw $180 million over four years at Kirk Cousins in 2024, he was supposed to be the unquestioned leader of the Dirty Birds. And why not? It’s a big commitment with $50 million upfront and $100 million guaranteed. But then came the curveball—Atlanta drafted Michael Penix Jr., and suddenly, Cousins’ once-solid role got blurry. Then came the fallout. Cousins ended up benched last season while Penix, the team’s shiny first-round pick, stepped onto the big stage. That left Atlanta juggling tough questions: do they keep Cousins as a well-paid backup, or find a way to unload his massive deal?

Assistant GM Kyle Smith admitted back in April that the team has “constant discussions” with other franchises about Cousins, but only “if it makes sense.” Translation—Atlanta would love to move that contract, but only on their terms. Meanwhile, Cousins hasn’t hidden how blindsided he felt. On Netflix’s “Quarterback,” he revealed he felt “misled” by Atlanta’s draft decision. He even admitted that had he known about Penix, “he probably would have stayed with the Minnesota Vikings.” However, now it seems ownership stepped in to cool things down.

On DAZN’s Game Pass, Falcons owner Arthur Blank went public with his view, first lifting up the young QB. “He had a really good year this last year. He studied hard and worked very collaboratively with Kirk Cousins during the first part of the season, picked it up in the last three games. Played exceptionally well during those three games. And he’s worked just beautifully with the whole roster during this offseason, including our tournament team. We’re excited about where Mike is. He’s got humility, but he’s got the athletic confidence as well,” Blank said. That kind of praise shows where Atlanta’s eyes are pointed.

And recent training camp numbers also tell the story—on June 30, Penix went 7-for-11 in team drills while Cousins finished 7-for-12. The rookie is gaining ground while the vet is holding on. Yet Blank emphasized balance, noting, “Kirk continues to be a great supporter of Mike (Michael Penix Jr.) and working closely with him. We very appreciate that as well. We’re in a good place.” He also added, “We love where he is physically and mentally and his leadership abilities.” So while Penix soars, Cousins gets credit for playing the mentor.

Finally, it all ties back to last season’s pivotal moment. Atlanta sat at 7-7 when the coaching staff pulled the trigger. With playoff hopes in jeopardy and Cousins dealing with injuries, Michael Penix Jr. got the nod. The change became official in Week 16, when the front office confirmed, “After review we have made the decision Michael Penix will be the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback moving forward,” Raheem Morris said. That shift left Cousins on the outside looking in—and with the trade whispers already swirling heading into the season.

Trade rumors surrounding Kirk Cousins

Michael Penix Jr. looked good in the recent preseason game, just like the opener. Naturally, that sparks the thought of Kirk Cousins taking some snaps. But Raheem Morris quickly shot that down, hinting it’s “likely not” happening. Interestingly, Atlanta did the same thing last year, benching Cousins throughout the preseason as he recovered from his Achilles injury. Back then, he was QB1 without question. This year feels a lot different.

Then again, the Falcons have been here before. Penix got limited reps against the Dolphins in last year’s preseason before sitting out the final two games. Now, with him sidelined, it’s a tricky spot. Skipping preseason snaps may keep him healthy, but it does little to help Atlanta if they eventually decide to shop him. Giving Cousins a few live reps could raise his value—especially since several quarterback rooms around the league look shaky right now.

At the top of that list sits the Rams, the $7.6 billion franchise staring at Matthew Stafford’s back injury. With him missing multiple practices, whispers of Cousins-to-Hollywood are growing louder. Rich Eisen fueled it further, saying, “I don’t know that Kirk would accept a trade just anywhere… The Rams open up, I would think Kirk Cousins would be pretty excited about that opportunity.” Eisen made it clear—fit matters as much as money, and Cousins isn’t packing his bags unless the destination feels right.

But not everyone felt the same. NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano questioned whether Cousins, two years removed from his Achilles tear, is really much of an upgrade over Jimmy Garoppolo. Eisen pushed back, noting the Rams’ backups don’t exactly inspire comfort. On paper, the depth looks okay. On Sundays, it might look very different.

Finally, there’s the wild card—Stetson Bennett. The former Georgia Bulldog turned NFL project hasn’t played a snap yet, but he flashed this weekend. Even so, the idea of him being one play away is enough to keep Rams brass restless. And with Stafford’s health hanging over their season, the Cousins-to-LA talk might shift from “if” to “why not” sooner than expected.