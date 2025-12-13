Falcons Owner Arthur Blank to Anger Kyle Pitts’ Agent With Major Contract Decision Following Week 15 Performance

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t lived up to anything they hoped to be this year. Even with the win over Tampa Bay, they’re out of the race and staring at an eighth straight losing season. But if there’s one thing Atlanta can hang onto from this slog of a year, it’s Kyle Pitts. Now, naturally, the contract conversations are getting louder. And his agent will not be thrilled.

According to Ian Rapoport, Pitts has played himself straight into “franchise tag” territory, the exact mechanism his agent David Mulugheta tends to bristle at.

“This was the Kyle Pitts game. He’s in the last year of his contract, and he’s been a huge talent throughout his entire career,” Rapoport said.

“Has not always produced like this. Showing teams that he can do this is a very big deal. But what it also does is potentially bring in the franchise tags. If he’s gonna play this way, the Falcons are gonna wanna beat for him, it’s gonna be about 15 million or so to tag him next year. David Mulugheta hates the franchise tag, that’s gonna be a fun situation,” he added.

Pitts is in the final year of his rookie contract. And on Thursday night, he looked every bit like the player Atlanta believed it was drafting fourth overall. He hauled in 11 of 12 targets for 166 yards and three touchdowns in a prime-time win over the Buccaneers. Before kickoff, owner Arthur Blank stopped by the NFL Network’s set, which only fueled speculation about bigger decisions looming.

Rapoport reported that Blank plans to “evaluate” everything after the season, including Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot’s future. What Pitts did, though, was to remind everyone in the building what he looks like when he’s featured. That alone could earn him a contract conversation, or a franchise tag at minimum.

Mulugheta, as Rapoport noted, doesn’t hide his dislike for the tag and could push hard for a long-term deal instead. It’s what any agent would prefer. Stability over a one-year fix, especially for a tight end who’s just 25 with real years left in his prime.

Pitts has battled inconsistency and injuries, but it’s never been as simple as pinning that on him. Atlanta hasn’t given him steady quarterback play, hasn’t built the kind of offense that fully taps into what he does best. When the Falcons have been disjointed, Pitts has often been the one caught in the middle.

If Atlanta wants to move forward with him, Spotrac projects his market value at four years and roughly $47 million. Whether it’s that or a tag, this is Arthur Blank’s call. And after watching Pitts take over a game again, it wouldn’t be surprising if Blank decides it’s time to invest.

Kyle Pitts made history in Week 15

Against Tampa Bay on Thursday, he put together the kind of performance the Falcons always imagined he would. One that only a small handful of tight ends in league history have ever touched.

11 catches. 166 yards. 3 touchdowns. And, according to ESPN research, he’s the first tight end since Shannon Sharpe in 1996 to hit 150 yards and score three times in a game. Before that, you have to go all the way back to names like Kellen Winslow Sr., Todd Christensen, and Rich Caster to find anything similar. That’s Mount Rushmore stuff.

Imago Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts 8 on a catch and run against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday November 30, 2025. /CSM East Rutherford United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251130_zma_c04_495 Copyright: xDuncanxWilliamsx

His third touchdown was almost fitting for the night. Pitts came down on his backside as he slid toward the sideline, and the officials spent what felt like an entire quarter sorting out whether his cheek broke the plane before his elbow kissed the white. The call stood, pulling Atlanta within 28–26 in the fourth quarter and helping set up the comeback win.

It was Pitts’ first 100-yard outing since his rookie season back in 2021. He didn’t just clear 100 either. He went past it in the first half with a pair of touchdowns. No Falcons player had done that since Calvin Ridley did it in 2018. For a fan base that’s waited three seasons for this version of Pitts to resurface, it felt like a jolt of electricity.

The truth is, the Falcons expected nights like this to be more routine when they drafted him. Instead, injuries, coaching changes, and constant quarterback turnover have made his career feel more stop-and-start than anyone anticipated. Still, the league rarely cares about the backstory. It cares about what you look like right now.

For a season that’s already lost in the standings, these last few weeks still matter for Pitts. Performances like this would astronomically raise his market value. He needs to deliver every week.