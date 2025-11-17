Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. to Take Matters in His Own Hands After Season-Ending Injury Update 

Michael Penix Jr. was supposed to lead the Atlanta Falcons to glory. Instead, his 2025 campaign hit a wall in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers. Penix went down after taking a hit in the third quarter, limping off to the sidelines while Atlanta’s season hung in the balance. But here’s the thing. He’s not accepting the verdict without a fight.

Head coach Raheem Morris had said the possibility of Penix returning to the Week 11 matchup “didn’t look good.” The diagnosis? Ligament damage in his left knee, potentially season-ending. But Penix isn’t rolling over. He’s seeking a second opinion, refusing to let one medical assessment dictate his fate. That’s the fighter Atlanta drafted, the quarterback who’s battled injuries his entire career.

“Falcons QB Michael Penix suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s loss to the Panthers,” writes NFL insider Adam Schefter. “Penix will be seeking a second opinion, but it is not encouraging.”

The third quarter injury stalled momentum completely. The Falcons had a 21-16 lead over Carolina. Penix had been steadily cooking; 13-of-15 for 175 yards. Then Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig hit him just after he released a third-down pass. The ball fell incomplete. Penix tried to get up, then dropped back down and waited for trainers.

The Falcons believe it’s season-ending. The team has now placed Penix on the IR, even as the quarterback searches for a second opinion. Kirk Cousins will now reclaim Atlanta’s starting job, but he has his work cut out for him. Cousins managed just 6-of-14 passes for 84 yards in relief duty, failing to lead the Falcons to the end zone in five possessions. Atlanta was still leading 21-19 when Cousins took the field, but couldn’t hold on to the lead.

Penix’s history with season-ending injuries has thrown his durability into question. But through it all, there’s at least one small silver lining to the dark clouds hanging over Penix’s future.

Michael Penix Jr.’s injuries and Atlanta’s road ahead

Michael Penix Jr. had missed Week 7 this season with a bone bruise in his left knee. Sunday’s collision with the Panthers appears to have re-aggravated it. As per reports, he may also be dealing with ACL damage on his left knee, further complicating the matter. The one sliver of hope? This isn’t the same knee that betrayed him twice at Indiana.

“If there’s a silver lining, it’s that this is not the knee he injured in college–he tore the ACL in his right knee in 2018 and 2020,” Albert Breer noted. ​This time, it’s the left knee. But it’s the same old territory for Penix, and he knows how to navigate it.

The two ACL tears at Indiana had forced him to transfer to Washington. He’s also battled through two shoulder injuries in college. That’s four season-ending injuries in college. Each setback could’ve ended his career. But none did.

Now he’s staring down another crossroads. The second opinion might bring good news. Or it might confirm Atlanta’s fears. Either way, Penix isn’t going quietly. Not after everything he’s overcome.

The Falcons, now 3-7 after losing five straight, are spiraling. Without Penix and star receiver Drake London (who’s also out with a PCL injury) Atlanta’s season looks finished. Kirk Cousins will get another chance to prove he’s worth the massive contract Atlanta gave him. But if he struggles, it’ll only magnify the mistake of that $90 million guaranteed commitment.

For Penix, the waiting game begins. The second opinion will determine if his 2025 ends now or if there’s a path back. Knowing his history, don’t bet against him finding a way.