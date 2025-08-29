Falcons RB Reacts After Raheem Morris Pulls Off 2 Bold Moves at Once

The Atlanta Falcons enter 2025 with a clear “win-now” mission under head coach Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot. And, with this, they are staunchly determined to end a playoff drought dating back to 2017. With Michael Penix Jr. taking the reins at QB and Kirk Cousins waiting in the wings, the offense leans heavily on star RB Bijan Robinson. Robinson finished third in the NFL in rushing last season and now doubles as a vocal leader who is shaping the team’s mindset. Adding to this, meanwhile, the authorities have taken a significant move to boost Atlanta’s secondary and define the Falcons’ playoff-or-bust season.

On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons made it official. In a bold move, Morris confirmed that rookies Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. have earned starting roles in the secondary. As per Morris, Watts is lining up next to Jessie Bates, and Bowman is locking down the nickel spot. The announcement came via the team’s Instagram, as they captioned it, “Coach Morris confirms @xavier.watts and Billy Bowman Jr. to be starters.” Not long after, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson added his own reaction, sharing the post. He simply captioned it, “The Debut,” with hand-shaking emojis. Indeed, this is his message of welcome for his new defensive teammates.

The quick support from Robinson reflected what he has been saying since camp. On Chris Long’s Green Light podcast earlier this month, Robinson explained how going against rookies like Watts and Bowman has sharpened his own preparation: “The defense, especially the young guys—Xavier [Watts], Billy [Bowman Jr.]—they don’t play like rookies. They compete. It gives us, on offense, a real look, every single rep.” And, as it goes, the remark is an equal reverberation of what Morris himself pointed out. He said Watts had “earned a spot” as a starter and that Bowman “finished with a strong lead… You can consider it probably as the starter when you put it out there in the depth chart.”

For Robinson, the ripple effect is simple. Facing Watts’ ball-hawking instincts and Bowman’s downhill tackling each day has forced him to elevate his own game. Team staff even credit that daily competition as one reason Robinson is expected to be “even sharper and more durable this season.”

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich put it best when he said both rookies have “uncommon instincts and dedication,” which not only boosts the defense but forces the Falcons’ offense to evolve. Indeed, Morris’ two bold moves feel like wins for both sides of the ball.

Watts, Bowman ignite Falcons defense under Raheem Morris

Falcons GM has been just as clear about why Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. were must-haves. Speaking to Go Long TD, Fontenot admitted the team was “stunned” to see Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts still available at No. 96: “The Falcons plotted to find a safety or nickel at that slot… he could pair nicely with the All-Pro Bates.” And just 22 picks later, Atlanta landed Oklahoma’s Bowman at No. 118. Owing to this, Fontenot grinned as he described his new DB: “The violence, the toughness. The Cobra strike tackling… everything that he does.”

Meanwhile, Watts and Bowman Jr. have wasted no time making their presence felt in Atlanta. Watts, who led the nation with seven interceptions in 2023 and followed it with six more in 2024, now steps into a starting safety role alongside Jessie Bates. Standing up to the occasion, the Notre Dame standout has fully embraced the competition, saying he would “love to compete with Jessie for interceptions.” Without any hesitation, Morris confirmed Watts had earned the spot. So, fans can sense that Morris has placed his trust in his ball-hawking ability.

On the other hand, Billy has claimed the nickelback job after what Raheem Morris called a “strong lead” in the offseason battle. With this, he is adding another versatile weapon to Jeff Ulbrich’s complex defense. The Oklahoma product piled up eight interceptions in his last two seasons, including three pick-sixes, and Fontenot himself said, “If you don’t like watching him play, then you just don’t like football.”

Bowman calls Ulbrich’s scheme “very complex” but says he loves “being able to do everything,” whether it is blitzing, covering, or just about jumping routes. Together, Bowman and Watts bring a fresh wave of youthful energy to a Falcons secondary now built to challenge offenses week after week.