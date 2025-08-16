Falcons Star’s 4-Word Message Sums Up Why Michael Penix Jr. is QB1 Ahead of Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons’ joint practice with the Titans was quite eventful if you ask quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He had just connected with Ray Ray McCloud on a touchdown pass and celebrated in response to “words” from Titans players. But the situation quickly escalated. The next thing he knew was that he found himself on the ground and in the middle of an unexpected scuffle.

This was during the team’s second joint practice with the Titans. But the good thing is, his teammates rushed to his help. As the QB himself explained that no one wants a fight on the field, Penix Jr.’s teammates were worried about him and went on to help. Matthew Bergerson just shared a clip where Penix thanked his teammates for having his back to the reporters. Along with the post on X, he also hyped him up. “My mf qb!!! Real,” Bergerson wrote.

These four words show that the QB is loved and appreciated by Bergerson and all the players, as well as the fans who showed support in the comments section. This chemistry between the players is appreciated by the fandom. The QB also reciprocated the love with warm words during the presser.

“But to see the team have my back and they were there, make sure they protect me. A lot of guys asked me if I was good. Yeah, it was good to know that those guys didn’t have that,” he said. The sentiment is the same for the others, too. The QB has clearly built a strong bond with his teammates, who have faith in him and appreciate him.

The question is whether the team also sees Penix as their starting QB. For one thing is sure, Penix’s teammates can see his leadership skills. The players didn’t think twice before coming to the QB’s defense. And that speaks volumes of the QB’s value in the team. “I take the positive out of it. Like you saw the guys take up for him. And I think that speaks to his leadership and who he is in that locker room. … Obviously he has the relationship and the trust of the guys because everybody ran to his defense. So I think that’s a good thing for the Falcons,” Falcons quarterback coach D.J. Williams said. This leadership is what a QB needs to show in the field.

This perhaps tells us why Penix Jr. is named QB1 on the Falcons‘ depth chart and placed ahead of the veteran QB Kirk Cousins. After the practice with the Titans, the coach added that while Penix will again sit out the second Preseason game and Cousins might also be held out. Cousins, for one, has been at the center of the Falcons’ offseason headlines.

Just recently, The Athletic released its 2025 quarterback tier list, compiled from votes by 50 NFL coaches and executives. Cousins landed at No. 25 overall in Tier 3, marking the lowest ranking and average vote of his career. It’s a steep drop for a player who, just two years ago, was viewed as one of the best. The reason behind his rank is said to be his falling arm strength. Earlier, he made headlines for his reaction to getting benched.

Kirk Cousins felt misled after Michael Penix Jr.’s arrival

Cousins has accepted his fate. However, it was at Netflix’s Quarterback series where Cousins opened up about his feelings after the Atlanta Falcons drafted Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This was just weeks after Cousins signed a four-year deal with $100 million guaranteed. During his conversation on the show, he revealed that he felt a little bit “misled” after the team acquired Penix Jr.

Cousins even added that he would have stayed in Minnesota if he knew Atlanta planned to take a first-round quarterback. The veteran explained that he and his family “loved” Minnesota. “I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there if both teams are going to be drafting a quarterback that high. But I’ve also learned in 12 years in this league that you’re not entitled to anything. It’s all about being able to earn your spot and prove yourself,” he said.

The veteran QB was coming off a season-ending Achilles tear in 2023 while playing at a Pro Bowl level for the Vikings. The injury shifted contract negotiations, with Minnesota offering only a short-term deal compared to Atlanta’s longer commitment. Cousins said the Vikings declined to match the Falcons’ terms.

In his first year with the Falcons, Cousins started the season still recovering from his Achilles injury and showed limited mobility. Although there were flashes of solid play, his performance declined late in the year. Penix eventually took over as the starter for the final three games of the 2024 season and was named QB1 heading into 2025. This left Cousins in the position of being one of the NFL’s most expensive backup quarterbacks. But even as a backup, Cousins will have much to contribute to the Falcons.