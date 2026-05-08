Family Member of Two Atlanta Falcons Stars Dies Tragically After Bizarre Car Accident

A quiet afternoon outside a grocery store in Decatur, Georgia, turned into a devastating tragedy after a sudden parking lot crash took the life of Giselle Perry. She was not just someone. Perry was the aunt of the Atlanta Falcons stars A.J. Terrell and Avieon Terrell, who seemed visibly distressed by their family member’s sudden demise.

According to a report from the NY Post, Giselle Perry was in her parked vehicle outside a Kroger supermarket while waiting for her mother to finish shopping. Around 3:20 p.m. on May 6, a random car drove into Perry’s car.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the DeKalb County cops, the impact pushed her car into a metal pole, onto a sidewalk. Even though emergency responders arrived quickly, Perry later died from her injuries. Due to the impact, another pedestrian in the area also sustained injuries during the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

People standing nearby described the vehicle as moving uncontrollably. Among the many, witness Doderick Moore compared it to a missile. “The woman came down here like a missile and knocked the car that way,” said Moore. “She knocked every brick off that pole in one lick.”

Meanwhile, another witness described the entire incident in detail. Tony Lackey, a barber by profession, was outside his shop for a break before the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We saw and heard the car coming, and two seconds later, boom, a loud bang, and all of us ran down there and checked it out, and it was horrible,” Lackey told Atlanta News First. “It looked like two of the cars had been in an explosion, like the car that she hit was t-boned because it was parked right there and brought all the way to the wall.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities believe the driver who caused the crash may have suffered a medical emergency before losing control of the vehicle. The driver’s daughter, Tyeisha Wilson, claimed her mother might have blacked out before the collision.

“My mom blacked out while she was driving, and she didn’t even know what was happening,” Wilson told WSB. But, unlike Perry, the driver sustained a few injuries and was taken for medical treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heartbreaking news deeply affected Perry’s family, especially her nephews. A.J. Terrell and Avieon Terrell of the Atlanta Falcons both shared emotional tributes online.

‘I can still hear you,’ A.J. posted, remembering their aunt as a constant source of encouragement on his Instagram Story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giselle’s husband, Laddyan Perry, was visibly devastated after hearing the news. “She was everything to me. She was loving, caring, she [would] do everything for me,” Laddyan told 11Alive.

What began as a simple trip to the grocery store ended in heartbreak for an entire family and community. But A.J. and Avieon Terrell would surely want to make their aunt proud as they represent the Falcons for the 2026 NFL season.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look into A.J. and Avieon Terrell’s NFL careers

The Atlanta Falcons selected A.J. Terrell as the 16th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he soon became a crucial part of the Falcons’ defense as a cornerback. In 93 games played for the franchise, A.J. recorded 381 tackles and 43 interception return yards.

Meanwhile, his younger brother Avieon Terrell has not made his NFL debut yet. The Falcons selected him as the 48th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Avieon has played for the Clemson Tigers at the college level and racked up 125 tackles and nine interception return yards in 39 games played. But here, the bigger picture is how the Falcons roped in the two brothers.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Atlanta-based team isn’t the only one following such moves. Quincy (29) and Quinnen Williams (28) serve as another example. Both entered the NFL through the 2019 Draft, with Quincy being selected by the Jaguars and Quinnen joining the Jets. However, in 2021, the New York Jets signed Quincy, leading to both brothers playing together until the end of the 2025 season.

For A.J. and Avieon Terrell, this upcoming season will mark the first time they play together. It will be interesting to see how they demonstrate their brotherly bond on the field while representing the Falcons.