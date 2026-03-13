Florida Court Files Multiple Charges Against James Pearce Jr. After Incident Involving WNBA’s Rickea Jackson

Essentials Inside The Story James Pearce Jr. is facing fresh legal trouble following a February incident in Florida.

The case involves Rickea Jackson and has drawn significant attention in recent weeks.

The National Football League is monitoring the situation.

What began as a disturbing incident in February has now become a potential career-ender for James Pearce Jr., as the Atlanta Falcons edge rusher is now facing a trio of felony charges in Florida. Prosecutors in Miami-Dade County formally filed the charges Thursday following his February 7 arrest tied to an alleged confrontation with Rickea Jackson.

“Pearce, 22, has been charged with three felonies — aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person,” Marc Raimondi and Mike Rothstein wrote in their ESPN article. “A fourth arrest charge of felony aggravated stalking was changed to a misdemeanor. An arrest charge of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer was dropped.”

The whole legal saga blew up on February 7, when Pearce pursued Jackson’s vehicle, colliding with it multiple times as she attempted to get to the police station in Doral, Florida. When a police officer tried to step in, Pearce allegedly fled the scene, prompting a police chase that ended with him crashing at an intersection.

After crashing, Pearce allegedly fled on foot but was apprehended while resisting arrest. Shortly afterward, authorities took Pearce into custody, and he spent the night at a county correctional facility. He secured his release the next day after posting a $20,500 bond on February 8.

At that time, the Falcons issued a brief statement addressing the issue.

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr. in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time,” reporter Mike Garafolo shared.

However, according to ESPN, the Falcons declined to comment on the recent development.

Soon after the incident, Jackson also took legal action for her own safety. Reports suggest Jackson and Pearce were in a relationship but ended it in early September.

The WNBA star filed an injunction request in Miami-Dade County on February 9, seeking protection from Pearce. In her filing, Jackson described serious fear following the encounter and urged the court to take action. “James will ki-l me,” she said.

The court granted a temporary protective order and scheduled an April 21 hearing to determine whether a permanent injunction will be issued. Currently, the existing court order prohibits Pearce from reaching out to Jackson, getting within 500 feet of her residence or job, or coming closer than 100 feet to her car.

The February 7 incident was the culmination of a pattern of behavior, with police having been called multiple times in the preceding months.

Rickea Jackson called 911 seven times to stop James Pearce Jr.

The February 7 chase was preceded by at least seven police calls regarding stalking and harassment by Pearce between November 2025 and February 2026, establishing a pattern of escalating behavior.

To begin with, police first responded on November 24, 2025, after a domestic disturbance report late at night. The officials reported that Pearce arrived at a residence and refused to leave the property. Later, on January 13, 2026, police issued a formal warning instructing him to stay away.

Then, on January 28, two separate calls came in. One involved a daytime burglary report where witnesses said they saw Pearce leaving the area. The other claimed he damaged a door while attempting to force his way inside.

Security guards reported on both February 1 and February 2 that Pearce appeared to be following the victim. On February 7, Pearce allegedly followed Rickea Jackson, and the incident quickly spread across social media.

The league is now reviewing the matter under the NFL Personal Conduct Policy. If the charges hold up in court, Pearce could face felony charges and potentially see his football career end.

“We continue to monitor all developments in the matter, which remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” an NFL spokesperson told ESPN on Thursday.

With Pearce facing multiple felonies and the NFL’s investigation ongoing, his future with the Falcons and his career in the league are now in serious jeopardy.