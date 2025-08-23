Former Cowboys QB Announces Exit From Falcons After Just 5 Days, Teases New Career Update

Injuries have a way of throwing a team’s plans out of whack, and the Falcons just got hit hard at a tricky position – quarterback. Emory Jones, a former Florida Gators star with a rollercoaster college and NFL journey, was battling to hold on as Atlanta’s third-string QB behind Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins. Jones, who once lit up the college football world with record-breaking games, seemed ready for a breakthrough in the pros. But after a head injury suffered in a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, the Falcons had no choice but to waive him with an injury settlement.

With Jones sidelined, the Falcons signed veteran quarterback Ben DiNucci to bolster their depth. DiNucci’s NFL resume reads like a highlight reel of short stints – a seventh-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, a rookie season that showed flashes but little permanence. Yet, when Atlanta needed emergency depth, DiNucci was ready to step in. “I signed with the Falcons this morning. Source – myself (credible),” he himself posted on X on Aug.18. Falcons fans might have caught a glimpse of hope for the veteran, even if only briefly.

But just as quickly as he arrived, DiNucci is out. The vibe changed when DiNucci updated on X: “I have been relieved of my duties in Atlanta. They no longer need my services. Stay tuned…Career update coming this week 👀.” He’s out after less than a week and teasing something new. That abrupt exit raised eyebrows. The Falcons, who have invested in Penix Jr., Cousins, and Easton Stick as their core quarterbacks, clearly decided DiNucci was a surplus piece they no longer needed to carry on the roster.

For Ben DiNucci, this is familiar territory. He’s a roster bubble specialist, a journeyman who’s signed and cut more than once. Draft day 2020 saw him taken by Dallas late, and that lone rookie start – he threw for 219 yards, completing just over half his passes. Since then, the floodgates of instability opened: Broncos, Bills, Saints, each stop a short story. Most recently, New Orleans released him just before the 2025 draft.

Atlanta’s quarterback situation tells the story of a team juggling injuries, hope, and roster limits. Jones’s journey alone is a winding road: from a four-star recruit flipping from Ohio State to Florida, to a starter plagued by turnovers, benched for Anthony Richardson, then resurrected with solid campaigns at Arizona State and Cincinnati. Despite Jones’s potential, the Falcons’ brief flirtation with Ben DiNucci revealed a team wrestling with injury setbacks but ultimately choosing to stick with their core quarterbacks. Meanwhile, the Falcons’ roster race is as tight as ever with the 53-man deadline looming.

2025 Falcons roster shakeup

Last preseason game against the Cowboys is a last chance for bubble players to impress. Injuries to offensive tackles Kaleb McGary and Storm Norton have thrown a wrench into Atlanta’s depth chart. McGary’s status remains uncertain, and Norton is set to miss 6-8 weeks, making roster spots at tackle a premium. Rookie Jack Nelson, though untested, has earned a nod due to his versatility and the team’s injury struggles.

The quarterback room looks stable after the moves: Penix Jr., Cousins, and Stick are the trio set to start the season. That’s zero room for a 4th QB like DiNucci, which puts his brief Falcons stint in clear perspective. The running backs and receivers show a mix of sure bets and bubble players. Bijan Robinson looks locked in, while familiar names like Carlos Washington Jr. battle injuries. Wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney headline an offense that values special teams depth and versatility.

On defense, the Falcons flaunt solid rotations. The defensive line rotation stands strong, supplemented by a mix of veterans and youngsters. Linebackers and secondary units are mostly set, with only a few tough cuts expected. Special teams personnel remain consistent as Younghoe Koo holds the kicker spot securely. Overall, Atlanta’s approach balances experience and youth, managing injuries tightly as the regular season approaches.