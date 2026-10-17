“Fragile Like Peggy”: Can Newton Urges Falcons to Secure Sanders Trade Amid Michael Penix Jr Concerns

The Atlanta Falcons may have bigger questions to answer at quarterback, beyond just identifying their long-term starter. With Michael Penix Jr. facing concerns over his availability, the franchise may need a reliable alternative to keep its season on track. And former NFL MVP Cam Newton believes the franchise should explore the trade market.

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Speaking of the trade on 4th& 1 with Cam Newton, Cam Newton said, “Kevin Stefanski, Tommy Reese, this is the same coaching staff from Cleveland that had that circus of a situation to be in. That would be something that you can consider. But not only to bring him in as a starter, to bring him in as a valid backup. Because what we’ve seen is, man, Michael Penix is fragile like Peggy choosing a soulmate.”

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“We thought that our issue was the knee. Now you’ve got the rib. It’s so many things. So I would consider making a trade. Making a trade to be able to say we got a valid option where we don’t have to worry about this particular player going into the blue tent… Because all the Atlanta Falcons need right now is a sustainable quarterback who can operate efficiently and whose name is still good in the city.”

Newton pointed to Penix’s knee injuries and rib concerns as he argued that the Falcons need a QB who can be consistent without the team worrying about another injury setback. The former Carolina Panthers QB stressed that Atlanta needs a reliable option who can step onto the field and lead the offense efficiently.

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Atlanta announced that Penix and Tagovailoa would compete for the starting job once Penix recovered from ACL surgery. Subsequently, Tagovailoa was announced as the starting QB when Penix was injured, but after he suffered an oblique injury during practice on September 10, 2026, Copper Rush stepped in before Michael Penix Jr. eventually took over.

However, during the October 11 overtime loss to Baltimore, he suffered a rib injury, and Tua replaced him in overtime.

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Therefore, Newton raised the possibility of Atlanta exploring a trade that involved Shedeur Sanders, especially given the connections he highlighted between the Cleveland Browns‘ former coaching staff and the QB’s situation in Cleveland.

For Atlanta, the appeal is understandable: insurance against injuries and stability at the most important position. A potential move can give the coaching staff another option if Penix is unable to play.

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Meanwhile, Sanders would offer an alternative for a franchise seeking additional depth. Whether Cleveland would accept a trade and if Atlanta would see Sanders as the right fit is still a question before any deal takes place.

Newton’s point was that a team cannot build its offensive plans around a quarterback if injuries keep repeating. Having a capable backup can help the team avoid scrambling for answers when its starter is sidelined.

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Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. is expected to start and play against the Chicago Bears in Week 6, leaving Tua with concerns about his future in Atlanta.

For now, Sanders is just a name that popped up in discussion, not a confirmed target. Newton’s message is clear. Atlanta needs quarterback stability, and strengthening its depth can be more important than anything.