“Free Kyle Pitts”: Call Emerges for Falcons TE’s Release After Benching vs. Saints

After Kyle Pitts ended the 2025 season with 88-of-118 receptions for 928 yards and five touchdowns, the NFL world believed that he’d get more playing time in the 2026 season. But reality hasn’t been in the tight end’s favor, and the Atlanta Falcons have kept him on the sidelines for the majority of the first four weeks of this season. Now, calls are rising among the fans to free Pitts from Atlanta.

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“Free Kyle Pitts!!” Green Bay Packers’ defensive lineman Micah Parsons wrote on X.

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It’s worth noting that during the Week 4 game between the Falcons and the New Orleans Saints, Pitts caught his fourth reception of the season. In the second quarter of the game, he caught two passes for a total of 19 yards. And in the previous three games, he caught two passes for a total of 20 yards.

Well, the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, knows that he needs to put Pitts on the frontline. On Friday, Rees confirmed that he was looking out for ways to get the tight end more involved in the Week 4 game against the Saints.

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“I need to do the best job I can to make sure Kyle can play,” he said. “We’re a better team when we can do that.”

However, according to the reports, Pitts saw very limited playing time early on, playing only one snap in the first two offensive drives on Monday, while most of the time, he was seen benched. Therefore, many fans believe that keeping a star tight end with high potential out of the gridiron was disrespectful.

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“Nah FrFr 3 catches on the season is sooo disrespectful dawg,” one fan wrote.

As the debate heated up, the fans started calling for a trade for Pitts. “Kyle Pitts need to request a trade from ATL he would be big in many offenses,” one fan wrote on X. “ATL focused on 2 players 5 & 7.”

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“If kyle pitts ever becomes available i hope we get him,” a San Francisco 49ers’ fan suggested on X. Meanwhile, a few fans made the calls for other teams to acquire the tight end. “He’d look good in KC,” one fan wrote. “He would look good in Green and Gold,” another fan added.”

While some fans called for a trade, others demanded the Falcons cut him outright.

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Pitts signed a three-year, $53 million contract with the Falcons this offseason. And that includes a $16.785 million guaranteed signing bonus and an average salary of $17.6 million annually. For the 2026 season, he has a salary cap hit of $4,631,520. Weighing in on the monetary aspects, a fan claimed that Pitts doesn’t even need to play to earn the guaranteed money.

“Bro got a 56 million dollar contract. He doesn’t have to be productive, he’s good,” the comment read.

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The calls against the Falcons’ front office are rising as they kept Pitts out of action even after claiming that he’s healthy. As per football fans, the Falcons are currently paying Kyle Pitts elite money just to watch him rot on the sidelines.