Falcons GM Clears Stance on Tua Tagovailoa’s Starting Role Amid QB Competition With Michael Penix Jr.

After releasing veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins, the Atlanta Falcons will have two options at their disposal. While Michael Penix Jr. was already looking to turn things around under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, the team has also added former Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa to lead an explosive offense that lacked consistency last season. With questions raised about who will start between Penix and Tagovailoa, GM Ian Cunningham issued a clarification.

“For Tua coming in here, he knows he’s coming in here to compete, like Michael (Penix Jr.) knows he is coming in to compete, everybody, quite frankly, not just those two at the quarterback position,” Cunningham said, as per the Falcons website. “There are no starters right now.”

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This comment from Cunningham comes up after the Falcons confirmed they will sign Tua Tagovailoa after his release with a post-June 1 designation from the Miami Dolphins after a six-season tenure. Miami drafted Tagovailoa fifth overall in the 2020 draft. During his time at South Beach, the former Alabama star led the team to a 44-32 record. Tua’s time saw historic highs when he led the league in passing yards in 2023.

However, his Miami tenure ended on a disappointing note, as he was benched by the franchise for the final three games last season after throwing a league-high 15 interceptions (compared with 20 touchdown passes) and ranking 30th in QBR. He also had won only three of his last 15 starts against teams with winning records, and Miami has failed to score more than 17 points in seven of those games.

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In the aftermath of this poor season, the Dolphins’ new leadership group, head coach Jeff Halfely and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, released Tua Tagovailoa. Now with Atlanta, the 28-year-old has a fresh start as he will be competing for the starting role with the Falcons’ eighth overall pick from the 2024 draft, Michael Penix Jr.

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Like Tua, Michael Penix Jr. also had a disappointing 2025 season, which ended with a partially torn ACL that required reconstructive surgery. So far in his Falcons career, Penix has made just 12 career starts while completing 59.6% of his passes for 2,757 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Now, ahead of the 2026 season, both signal-callers will compete for the starting role, as detailed by Ian Cunningham.

With this decision, the Falcons are presenting Kevin Stefanski with the opportunity to build a new offensive strategy with two quarterbacks who share a similar play style. Like Penix, Tagovailoa is also a left-handed thrower, which allows Atlanta to keep a consistent playbook and helps receivers adjust to the opposite spin on the ball.

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The quarterback room wasn’t the only area where the Falcons made noise this offseason. Cunningham and Atlanta’s front office took an aggressive approach across the entire roster during the first wave of free agency, and the GM was eager to reflect on the bigger picture.

Falcons GM reflects on team’s initial free agency dealings

Alongside bolstering the quarterback role, the Atlanta Falcons have made a few key signings to improve the overall depth of their roster for the 2026 season. Ian Cunningham and Co. have so far reportedly signed wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus, tight end Austin Hooper, edge rushers Azeez Ojulari and Cameron Thomas, offensive lineman Corey Levin, defensive lineman Chris Williams, linebackers Christian Harris and Channing Tindall, kicker Nick Folk, and punter Jake Bailey this offseason.

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With this plethora of signings, the Atlanta front office hopes to raise its roster’s floor while adding insurance to key positions on the field, as Cunningham revealed during a recent media appearance.

“We are really excited about what we were able to accomplish this week,” Cunningham said, as per the Falcons’ website. “… We really went into this free agency looking to elevate our floor, adding depth pieces but also players who have had starting experience that can start and have shown they are able to start in this league.”

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The Atlanta Falcons are entering 2026 with renewed optimism, boasting a revamped roster and an intriguing quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. Under Kevin Stefanski’s leadership, Atlanta appears determined to find the consistency it has long been searching for at the position.