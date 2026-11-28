The Atlanta Falcons made a shocking decision regarding Tua Tagovailoa, as they released the former Miami Dolphins quarterback after a brief stint with the franchise. The move brought an unexpected end to his time in Atlanta and raised questions about his future in the NFL.

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Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham released a statement, writing, “Tua came to Atlanta to compete, and he conducted himself with character and graciousness throughout his time here. After thoughtful conversations with Tua’s representatives, we felt this was the best path forward. We wish Tua and his family nothing but the best.”

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The decision means Tagovailoa is back on the free-agent market, searching for another NFL opportunity. His exit also leaves the franchise to move forward without him as they evaluate their quarterback situation. It was a mutual decision as Cunningham acknowledged the conversations that led to the move.

According to reports, Atlanta took this decision after discussions with his representatives on Saturday, November 28.

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Bleacher Report has mentioned the Ravens, Cardinals, and Patriots as possible landing spots for the experienced quarterback. Now Tagovailoa faces another uncertainty in his NFL career.