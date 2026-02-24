How Much Do Falcons Owe Kirk Cousins In Salary as GM Announces QB Release

Kirk Cousins will not be finishing his four-year deal with the Falcons. The veteran quarterback is set to be released, ending a complicated chapter in Atlanta that saw him go from franchise cornerstone to second-string backup.

“Falcons GM Ian Cunningham told 92.9 The Game in Atlanta that the team plans to release Kirk Cousins on the first day of the league year, Wednesday, March 11,” NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on February 24.

The path to Cousins’ release was paved by a mutual restructuring of his four-year, $180 million deal. With two years remaining on the contract, Cousins was set to carry a cap hit of $24.6 million in 2026 and a staggering $90.4 million in 2027. Both sides agreed to reshape the deal rather than let it detonate on the Falcons’ cap books.

The restructure, agreed upon, reduced Cousins’ this year’s base salary from $35 million down to just $2.1 million. The remaining $32.9 million shifted into his 2027 compensation. In exchange, a $67.9 million vesting guarantee for 2027 was added. It is set to trigger if Cousins remains on the roster past March 13. In total, the Falcons owe Kirk Cousins approx. $70 million.

