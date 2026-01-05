How Much Do Falcons Owe Raheem Morris After Firing? All About HC’s Contract, Salary & More

Essentials Inside The Story Atlanta's latest reset comes with a price tag, and the fallout from another missed playoff year runs deeper than just a coaching change

Raheem Morris' exit isn't clean or cheap, leaving financial consequences that could quietly shape the Falcons' next big decision

As Atlanta searches for a new leader, one hidden factor may influence how bold their next move really is

The Atlanta Falcons finished the 2025 season with their eighth consecutive year without a playoff berth. As expected, the head coach, Raheem Morris, and GM Terry Fontenot bore the brunt of owner Arthur Blank’s disappointment, as he fired them.

However, Morris had a lengthy contract. So, the Falcons owe him some money. Let’s check the contract details.

How Much Do the Atlanta Falcons Owe Raheem Morris After Firing Him?

When Morris signed up as the Falcons’ new head coach in 2024, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that he had a five-year contract. While the exact numbers were never made public, he was reportedly set to earn $4 million per year. But Blank’s decision has cut his tenure short.

They now owe him around $12 million for the remaining three years of his contract. There’s no confirmation yet about the guaranteed money.

What was Raheem Morris’ contract length and salary with the Falcons?

NFL teams rarely reveal the details of the coaches’ contracts in public. But Raheem Morris signed a five-year, $20 million contract deal with the NFC South franchise. Reportedly, the money was spread across five seasons at an annual salary of $4 million.

While the coach never talked about his contract, he might have different buyout clauses like other head coaches.

Is Raheem Morris’ Buyout Fully Guaranteed? What does the Contract Say?

The teams and coaches rarely talk about their contracts. The Falcons and Raheem Morris followed the same conduct and kept the exact contract details a secret during his tenure.

So, as they fired him after two years of his five-year contract, they need to pay him around $12 million pending from his contract. That’s how the coaches’ contracts are written.

How Do NFL Head Coach Buyouts Typically Work?

Back in 2022, Schefter reported that NFL teams spent more than $800 million on coaches and executives in the last five years. Two seasons later, the buyout money was $100 million for 2024 alone.

The Las Vegas Raiders spent $85 million after firing their head coach, Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler, and other coaches. The Carolina Panthers also had $27 million stuck for their head coach, Frank Reich.

It means the Falcons also have to dish out millions even after firing Morris.

What This Means for the Falcons’ Salary Structure and Next Head Coach Hire

The NFL buyout clause clearly implied that Raheem Morris only served for two years of his total five-year contract. Though they will search the market for a new head coach, they still have to pay him $12 million. It could affect the new contract in a major way.

Blank might try to sign the new coach on a lesser-duration contract. It could be a three-year contract, as that gives more flexibility in firing. It also gives enough time to observe the changes.

The Falcons’ locker room wanted him to stay, but the management disagreed and now has to pay millions.