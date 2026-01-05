How Much Do Falcons Owe Terry Fontenot After Firing? All About GM’s Contract, Salary & More

Everyone expected the Atlanta Falcons to be one of the offensive powerhouses in the league this time and comfortably see themselves in the postseason. However, they failed to come even remotely close to those objectives. Owner Arthur Blank clearly reached the breaking point and responded by firing general manager Terry Fontenot and HC Raheem Morris. How much would the GM’s firing cost Atlanta?

Terry Fontenot’s Contract Details With the Atlanta Falcons

The general manager had one year left on the 6-year contract he signed in 2021. In these five years, the Falcons have not had a single winning season. The consecutive 8-9 campaigns make it seem like the team has hit a wall they can never break out of. All those offseason hopes make it look even worse.

How Much Is Terry Fontenot’s Salary as Falcons GM?

The Falcons never made the financial terms of Fontenot’s deal public, which is typical. Leaguewide, general managers can earn anywhere from around $1 million annually on the low end to $7 million at the top. Experience and reputation usually dictate where someone lands in that range.

Fontenot wasn’t new to this. Before Atlanta hired him, he spent 18 years with the Saints, starting as a marketing intern and eventually working his way into the scouting department. He climbed steadily, from intern to pro scout to a senior front-office role, and ultimately became vice president and assistant general manager of pro personnel.

That kind of a resume generally comes with a salary closer to the upper half of the spectrum. Which leads to the practical question: once he’s fired with time left on the deal, what does Atlanta still owe him?

Do the Falcons Still Have to Pay Terry Fontenot After Firing?

In most cases, NFL contracts—coaches and front-office executives alike—are effectively guaranteed. If someone is dismissed “without cause,” meaning performance rather than misconduct, the team is still on the hook for the remaining years.

There’s nothing to suggest Fontenot was fired for anything other than football reasons. That means the Falcons will be responsible for whatever remains on his contract. He was signed through 2027, so Atlanta will pay out what’s left, regardless of who occupies the GM’s chair next.

Fontenot wasn’t without accomplishments, but the missteps stood out because they never led to wins. The most jarring decision came at quarterback, committing major money to Kirk Cousins, then drafting his potential replacement just six weeks later. Cousins’ contract limited roster flexibility, and the ripple effects were felt throughout the season.

There was also the aggressive move to bolster the pass rush, acquiring Jalon Walker and James Pearce at the cost of the team’s 2026 first-round pick. Trading a future first for a pass rusher on draft weekend is rare. Over the last three decades, it’s happened only a handful of times. It was a rather risky affair that was uncalculated and didn’t really pay off.

Fontenot made some solid decisions along the way. They just didn’t add up to progress in the standings. Now the Falcons move on, and Fontenot collects what he’s owed. Let’s see if he makes his way back into another GM role next season.