Injury Expert Issues Red Flag for Darnell Mooney as Falcons Counter WR’s Absence

The Falcons, still smarting from last season’s near playoff miss, were counting on a healthy, productive camp to build chemistry and momentum. But instead, they’re staring down a preseason setback, as NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed, “Falcons WR Darnell Mooney has a shoulder injury and will miss a few weeks.” This was the last thing the Rise Up supporters wanted to hear, particularly considering Mooney’s importance to their 2025 plan.

The situation stings even more when you look at how it happened. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, the injury came when Mooney dove for a ball in practice and had to be helped off the field by Drake London. But it’s not just about missing reps; Mooney is now losing crucial time to build timing with Michael Penix Jr., the rookie QB1 who’s taking over the huddle this year. That chemistry? It was supposed to be built now, not later.

To make things worse, the medical world is raising concerns. Sports Medicine Physician Jesse Morse weighed in with a cautionary post on X: “There wasn’t any video, but the two most likely shoulder injuries that fit this mold are: AC Sprain – Type II or III (moderate), Shoulder Dislocation w/ torn labrum. Hopefully we get some clarity soon.” And clarity is something Falcons fans desperately need right now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In fact, it could get even worse. Mooney had an AC sprain back in 2020—and if this is the same shoulder, the outlook could be troubling. Morse didn’t sugarcoat the situation either. “There’s a very good chance this impacts his season, and PUP might be in the discussion. If he dislocated his shoulder and the injury to the labrum is significant enough, season-ending labral repair is in the cards, let’s hope not.”

AD

That’s a nightmare scenario for Atlanta, especially considering what Mooney gave them last year. The former Bear posted 992 receiving yards, 64 receptions, and five touchdowns—his second-best season yet—behind only Drake London in receiving yards. So with him out, the Falcons are wasting no time finding the next man up.

Falcons move fast after Darnell Mooney’s blow to patch the hole

So with injury concerns, the Falcons didn’t sit back and wait. They moved quickly and signed veteran D.J. Chark on Friday, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The deal? A one-year commitment for a guy who was still drawing interest from teams across the league.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Naturally, the move makes sense for Atlanta. Chark brings speed and experience. A former second-rounder, he clocked a blazing 4.34 at the 2018 Combine. Since then, he’s suited up for the Jaguars, Lions, Panthers, and Chargers. He’s seen a lot—and he’s seen how fast opportunities can come and go in the league.

Back in 2019, Chark made noise with a breakout year—73 catches, 1,008 yards, and eight touchdowns. That Pro Bowl nod was well-earned. And though he hasn’t hit those numbers since, he came close in 2020 with 706 yards. Still, the potential hasn’t gone anywhere.

Even last season, despite being limited to seven games due to a hip injury, he delivered. His career stats sit at 216 catches for 3,100 yards and 24 touchdowns—averaging 14.4 yards a catch. That’s production the Rise Up crowd could use right now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Darnell Mooney sidelined and 12 wideouts in the mix, including Ray-Ray McCloud III and Jamal Agnew, the Falcons now throw DJ Chark into the fire. The A’s next man up moment starts now.