Falcons Injury Update: Raheem Morris Shares Concerning News on Brandon Dorlus After Win vs Rams

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Atlanta Falcons secured a 27–24 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, but it may have come at a cost. Head coach Raheem Morris shared a worrying injury update about defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus following the victory.

“It didn’t look great. I feel for the young man,” he said via Falcons reporter Terrin Waack’s post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Waack, Morris didn’t have a proper update on Dorlus, who exited the game with a knee injury. He had made an impact after halftime by sacking Matthew Stafford on the Rams’ opening drive of the second half. Later in the possession, he suffered a left knee injury and needed help to leave the field. He placed very little weight on his left leg while walking off the field, per CBS Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.