Falcons Injury Update: Raheem Morris Shares Concerning News on Brandon Dorlus After Win vs Rams

Watch What’s Trending Now!
The Atlanta Falcons secured a 27–24 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, but it may have come at a cost. Head coach Raheem Morris shared a worrying injury update about defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus following the victory.
“It didn’t look great. I feel for the young man,” he said via Falcons reporter Terrin Waack’s post on X.
ADVERTISEMENT
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris does not have an update on defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, who left the game with a knee injury: “It didn’t look great. I feel for the young man.”
— Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) December 30, 2025
According to Waack, Morris didn’t have a proper update on Dorlus, who exited the game with a knee injury. He had made an impact after halftime by sacking Matthew Stafford on the Rams’ opening drive of the second half. Later in the possession, he suffered a left knee injury and needed help to leave the field. He placed very little weight on his left leg while walking off the field, per CBS Sports.
ADVERTISEMENT
This is a developing story…Stay tuned.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT