Is James Pearce Jr. Dating Anyone? All About NFL Edge Rusher’s Relationship History

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. wrapped up his rookie season on a strong note and made a name for himself in the league. Drafted by the Falcons with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Pearce finished the 2025 season with 26 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. His breakout year didn’t go unnoticed, as Pearce finished second in NFL Rookie of the Year voting. But as the offseason unfolds, attention has shifted to Pearce’s off-field legal matter involving WNBA star Rickea Jackson. So, let’s take a look at the nature of Pearce’s relationship with Jackson.

Was James Pearce Jr. in a Relationship With WNBA Star Rickea Jackson?

James Pearce Jr. has not publicly confirmed a relationship with Rickea Jackson, but several signs suggest the two are romantically linked. Pearce and Jackson were standout athletes at the University of Tennessee, with their time in Knoxville overlapping for multiple seasons. Jackson was first spotted with Pearce on his NFL draft night last year. Cameras caught Jackson with her hand rubbing on Pearce’s leg after the Falcons called him to inform him about his selection, and this only added fuel to their dating speculations.

