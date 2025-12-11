Is Kyle Pitts Playing Against Bucs on Thursday? Injury Update, Stats, Fantasy & More on Falcons TE

Atlanta Falcons’ Kyle Pitts is battling a knee injury and is still listed as questionable for Thursday’s clash with the Buccaneers. The tight end hasn’t missed a single game this season. Pitts has stepped up big after Drake London went out.

Pitts has snagged 62 passes for 631 yards and one touchdown. He has been a reliable target for Kirk Cousins, who threw to him 18 times over the past two weeks. This is a tough divisional matchup for the 4-9 Falcons against the 7-6 Tampa Bay team, sitting 1st in the NFC South.