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Falcons Issue Statement as NFL World Mourns Passing of Jeff Ulbrich’s Wife After Cancer Battle

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Ishani Jayara

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Jul 30, 2026 | 8:47 PM EDT

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Falcons Issue Statement as NFL World Mourns Passing of Jeff Ulbrich’s Wife After Cancer Battle

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Ishani Jayara

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Jul 30, 2026 | 8:47 PM EDT

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The Atlanta Falcons are grieving alongside their defensive coordinator this week. Cristina Ulbrich, wife of Jeff Ulbrich, passed away Sunday after a long fight with cancer, the team confirming the news in a heartfelt statement Thursday night.

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“The Atlanta Falcons are heartbroken by the passing of Cristina Ulbrich, beloved wife of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, after her courageous battle with cancer,” the Falcons posted on Instagram. “Cristina was a devoted wife, mother, and friend whose strength, grace, and resilience touched all who knew her. She was a constant source of love and support to Jeff, their family, and the broader Falcons community.

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“On behalf of the entire organization, we extend our deepest condolences to Jeff, their children, and all who loved Cristina. During this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the Ulbrich family. We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve this profound loss, and we stand with them in support and remembrance of Cristina’s life.”

The team hasn’t said whether Ulbrich will step away from coaching duties for now. But figures from the NFL world have come forward to support the coach during this trying time.

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Dwayne “Diamond K” Williams wrote, “I am very sorry to hear this. Sending love and strength to the family and friends.”

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco added his own tribute, saying, “My heartfelt condolences go out to the Ulbrich family. Jeff is one of the best in the business.”

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Ishani Jayara

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Ishani Jayara is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league with a focus on team narratives, season arcs, and the evolving dynamics that shape professional football. Introduced to the sport through friends, what began as casual interest steadily grew into a deep engagement with the game, guiding her toward football journalism. A longtime San Francisco 49ers supporter, she brings an informed fan’s perspective while maintaining editorial balance in her reporting. Her path into sports media has been shaped by experience in fast-paced digital environments, where she learned to navigate breaking news cycles, long-form storytelling, and the demands of consistent publishing. Alongside this, her professional background in quality-focused roles sharpened her attention to detail, structure, and clarity, qualities that now define her editorial approach. At EssentiallySports, Ishani concentrates on unpacking key NFL moments, tracking shifting team identities, and connecting on-field performances with the broader narratives surrounding the league.

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Afreen Kabir

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