Falcons Issue Statement as NFL World Mourns Passing of Jeff Ulbrich’s Wife After Cancer Battle

The Atlanta Falcons are grieving alongside their defensive coordinator this week. Cristina Ulbrich, wife of Jeff Ulbrich, passed away Sunday after a long fight with cancer, the team confirming the news in a heartfelt statement Thursday night.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Atlanta Falcons are heartbroken by the passing of Cristina Ulbrich, beloved wife of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, after her courageous battle with cancer,” the Falcons posted on Instagram. “Cristina was a devoted wife, mother, and friend whose strength, grace, and resilience touched all who knew her. She was a constant source of love and support to Jeff, their family, and the broader Falcons community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On behalf of the entire organization, we extend our deepest condolences to Jeff, their children, and all who loved Cristina. During this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the Ulbrich family. We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve this profound loss, and we stand with them in support and remembrance of Cristina’s life.”

The team hasn’t said whether Ulbrich will step away from coaching duties for now. But figures from the NFL world have come forward to support the coach during this trying time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwayne “Diamond K” Williams wrote, “I am very sorry to hear this. Sending love and strength to the family and friends.”

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco added his own tribute, saying, “My heartfelt condolences go out to the Ulbrich family. Jeff is one of the best in the business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story.