James Peace Jr. Arrested on Multiple Charges as Falcons Issue Statement on Rookie’s Controversial Incident With Officials

While fans are in Super Bowl mood, another legal trouble took fans’ attention. This time, it involved Atlanta Falcons first-round pick James Pearce Jr., whose night took a sharp turn after a police chase ended in a crash.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. was arrested following that chase and now faces serious accusations.

“#Falcons edge James Pearce Jr. was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (two counts), aggravated stalking and fleeing/eluding police,” Garafolo reported on X.

Garafolo also added that Pearce was also hit with aggravated stalking and fleeing or eluding police charges. He even shared an image of the booking docket to confirm the details.

Before everything escalated, officers were first sent to DPD headquarters after a call about a dispute involving a man and a woman, which set the entire chain of events in motion.

According to police, Pearce, 23, left the scene and later crashed near Northwest 103rd Avenue and 66th Street, where officers finally placed him in handcuffs.

Meanwhile, Local 10 News added another layer by reporting that the woman involved was WNBA star Rickea Jackson. The two were reportedly a couple during the summer of 2025, though Jackson later confirmed they split in September.

Pearce was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, and his bond has not yet been set.

Soon after, Falcons also released a statement.

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”

This is a developing story…